    UP Election 2022: Dharmendra Pratap Singh, India's 'tallest man', joins Samajwadi Party

    "Dharmendra Pratap Singh of Pratapgarh joined the Samajwadi Party while expressing faith in the Samajwadi Party's policies and Akhilesh Yadav's leadership," SP announced on Facebook.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 23, 2022, 12:19 PM IST
    Dharmendra Pratap Singh, India's tallest man, joined the Samajwadi Party on Saturday ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In the presence of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Singh joined the party. "Dharmendra Pratap Singh of Pratapgarh joined the Samajwadi Party while expressing faith in the Samajwadi Party's policies and Akhilesh Yadav's leadership," SP announced on Facebook.

    Singh's entrance into the party was announced by Samajwadi State President Naresh Uttam Patel, who stated that it would strengthen the party ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections.

    While inducting Dharmendra Pratap Singh into the party, Naresh Uttam Patel expressed confidence that his entrance would strengthen the Samajwadi Party. He said Dharmendra Pratap Singh of Pratapgarh joined the Samajwadi Party and voiced support for the party's principles and Akhilesh Yadav's leadership. 

    Dharmendra Pratap Singh, 46, stands 8 feet 2 inches tall and is a Guinness World Record holder. He is also considered to be one of Asia's tallest men. Singh holds a Master's degree and is a resident of Narharpur Kasiyahi village in Pratapgarh district. Singh told the reporters that while his height caused him a lot of problems, it also drew a lot of attention when he went out. Singh stated in an interview that when people want to take pictures with him, he feels like a superstar.

    In the state, several high-profile debutants are expected. Akhilesh Yadav announced his intention to compete for the Karhal seat in the Mainpuri district, which is near to his family's home. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath, Gorakhpur's five-term Lok Sabha MP, will vie for one of the seats in the constituency. Elections to Uttar Pradesh's 403 Assembly seats will be contested in seven rounds between February 10 and March 7. The ballots will be counted on March 10.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2022, 12:19 PM IST
