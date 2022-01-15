UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at Yogi Adityanath, clears air on breakup with Azad

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, just minutes after the BJP announced that he would run in next month's election from his stronghold of Gorakhpur. He expressed gratitude to the BJP for sending him home before the polls, even though many individuals would have done so. He responded to several media stories speculating on whether Yogi Adityanath will run from Ayodhya, Prayagraj, or any other constituency.

In addition to his jab at Yogi, Yadav provided his version of events on the collapse in seat-sharing talks with Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party. He said he had granted him two seats, but Chandrashekhar Azad received a call and declined to join the coalition. Earlier in the day, Chandrashekhar Azad, the leader of the Bhim Army, announced that he indicated that after all of the talks, he concluded that Akhilesh Yadav did not want Dalits in this partnership, but rather a Dalit vote bank. Azad went on to explain that he attempted for a month and three days but couldn't establish a coalition.

Recently, many leaders from the BJP resigned and joined Samajwadi Party. Speaking about the same, Yadav said he would not take any BJP MLA or minister anymore. They can deny tickets to their leaders if they wish to.

On Friday, as hundreds joined a virtual rally, an FIR was filed against over 2,000 Samajwadi Party leaders for breaking COVID-19 regulations. According to the authorities, no permission was received for the event. Yadav appealed to the leaders and party workers to abide by Election Commission guidelines, COVID protocols whenever they come to the office.

