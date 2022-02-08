UP Election 2022: BJP's 'Lok Kalyan Sankalpa Patra 2022' promises free electricity to farmers, more

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the Lok Kalyan Sankalpa Patra 2022 ahead of the UP election 2022, reviewing the promises delivered by the 'double-engine' BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the Lok Kalyan Sankalpa Patra 2022 ahead of the UP election 2022, reviewing the promises delivered by the 'double-engine' BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. Among other significant pledges targeted at women, youth empowerment, and the social and economic development of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP government's Lok Kalyan Sankalpa Patra 2022 has pledged a Rs 1 lakh fine and a 10-year prison sentence for people engaging in Love Jihad.

The BJP has pledged three crores of new employment over the next five years, including one job for each household. "By tripling per capita income, we would make Uttar Pradesh the state's number one economy," the party promised.

It also guaranteed free bus rides to women over 60, increased the value of the Kanya Sumangala Yojana from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, and stated that sugarcane dues would be settled in 15 days. The party has also promised Rs 1,00,000 in financial assistance for the marriage of low-income families' daughters and free LPG cylinders to PM Ujjwala Yojna recipients.

The saffron party promised free electricity for irrigation to farmers in the next five years in its manifesto. It pledged a Rs 5000 crore scheme for a grant to farmers to dig borewells, tube-wells, and water reservoirs and Rs 25000 crore to create cold storage, godowns, and processing centres under Vallabhbhai Patel Agri Infrastructure Mission.

The party has stated that it plans to create the Lata Mangeshkar Institute of Performing Arts. According to the manifesto, the Swami Vivekanand Yuva Shashaktikaran Yojana would provide two crore tablets and cellphones. According to the report, the General Bipin Rawat Defence Industrial Corridor in Bundelkhand would be finished in record time. It said the party would create smart classrooms in 30,000 secondary schools.

Shah also claimed that 92 per cent of the 212 promises made by the Yogi Adityanath government in 2017 had been fulfilled.

