UP Election 2022: SP's Sabhawati Shukla pitted against CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader and former district president from Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Mubarakpur Assembly constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday released its latest list of 24 candidates for upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections starting February 10.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party named Sabhawati Shukla against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur (Urban) Assembly constituency. Adityanath, who recently filed his nomination from the Gorakhpur seat in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has sought a massive mandate for the BJP again citing development, good governance and nationalism during his campaign.

This is the first time Adityanath is contesting the assembly election. He has represented Gorakhpur in Parliament five times. This is also the first Assembly election for Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief, who is entering the fray from Karhal in Mainpuri constituency.

Mubarakpur is an assembly segment in Azamgarh district. Mubarakpur Vidhan Sabha seat is currently held by Shah Alam of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), who had defeated Akhilesh Yadav by a wafer-thin margin of 688 votes in 2017 state Assembly polls.

It should be duly noted that Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Mubarakpur is different from Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief.

The Election Commission of India declared the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 schedule, announcing voting in seven phases on the following dates. In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

