UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav makes massive 'fake voting' claim

Akhilesh Yadav, the head of the Samajwadi Party, stated on Monday that certain top officials in Uttar Pradesh had stolen the ID cards of younger employees with the intention of casting bogus postal ballots. He said that from Lalitpur to Saharanpur, top personnel stole the ID cards of subordinate staff to cast fraudulent postal ballots. They will file a complaint with the Election Commission. The chief went on to say that the greater a BJP politician is, the bigger his falsehoods are, and BJP leaders think of themselves as God. During the elections, officials who cannot vote due to election deployment are required to vote in advance by postal ballots.

He said if the Samajwadi Party coalition government is formed, amount for old pension would be released, clearance of sugarcane payments would be done in 15 days by making a corpus fund, MSP for every crop would be ensured and mandis will be organised. The SP chief added a 'Wood Craft Development Export Promotion Firm' would be formed to help and support businessmen and artisans. The party would bring a policy for their health and social security. Slamming the ruling party, Yadav said BJP had been continuously bluffing and lying. He said women are the most unsafe in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials on polling duty are not permitted to vote on election day, although they are permitted to vote in advance via postal ballots. The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be elected in seven stages on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.

