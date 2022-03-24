India@75: Sabyasachi Mukherjee, dream designer for every bride

Italy may be the world’s fashion capital but there is no denying that when it is about vintage, the world looks proudly at India which has a rich heritage of handlooms. And over all these decades and centuries, especially the last75 years of Independence, India’s fashion has only seen itself dwelling into something prettier, every single day. Yet, the country never let go of its vintage which reflects even in the modern-day designs of India.

Speaking of present-day fashion, every Indian bride’s dream is to walk to her mandap in a designer lehenga. And ask them which fashion designer they want to wear; the young brides-to-be will quickly quip ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s name. His label, ‘Sabyasachi’, is one that resonates the most with Indian brides wanting to wear the traditional red-coloured lehenga with a touch of modernity while maintaining the vintage factor in its full glamour.

From Anushka Sharma’s bridal outfit to Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and many other celebrities have been legit Sabyasachi brides. Not just them but their respective grooms are also Sabyasachi grooms. But before dolling up the beautiful brides of India, here’s a little about how Sabyasachi went on to become ‘the’ Sabyasachi of the fashion world.

Sabyasachi, born in a Bengali household of West Bengal on February 23, 1974, forayed into the world of Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Black’. Since then, there has been no looking back for this fashion designer who is also the present associate designer of the Fashion Council of India.

Other than Black, Sabya’s designs were also used for films such as Laga Chunari Mai Daag, Guzaarish, Paa and No One Killed Jessica, among others. However, his most celebrated work in the films is from the Sridevi starrer film ‘English English. In fact, other than films, many would also remember Sabyasachi from a television show called ‘Band Baaja Bride’ where the bride would get a customised bridal outfit by his couture wherein Sabya himself would sit with the bride to discuss her outfit.

Over the years, Sabyasachi, who started off as a fashion designer, restricting himself to only clothes, has expanded his couture brand by leaps and bounds. Today, he owns luxe stores of Sabyasachi Jewellery and Sabyasachi Accessories, apart from ‘Brides of Sabyasachi’ and ‘Grooms of Sabyasachi’.