India@75: Lata Mangeshkar, the voice that move a nation

A look back at the life and times of late singer Lata Mangeshkar. She was the singing voice for many Bollywood leading ladies in a nearly eight decades career.

Lata Mangeshkar, also known as the 'Nightingale of India', was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry. Lata debuted in the music industry in 1942. Her singing career spanned eight decades, and she left us with some of the greatest and most melodic tunes. The great vocalist had sung nearly 1,000 Hindi cinema songs.

Awards and Honors: The Melody Queen of India has been honoured with numerous awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple awards National Film Awards. She started singing professionally at age 14 and Bollywood actresses from the 1940s to 2000s have lip-synced to her on-screen. Let us look into 9 Bollywood actresses she sang for

She performed thousands of songs in a variety of languages. Lata Mangeshkar was the elder sister of Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, and Meena Mangeshkar, among others.

Family: Lata was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on September 28, 1929, to classical vocalist and theatrical artist Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti. Her father began teaching her music at a young age. Lata Mangeshkar was born to a Maharashtrian Brahmin family. Her father was born in Mangeshi, Goa, and had changed his surname from Haridkar to Mangeshkar.

Training life: Though her initial music training was with her father, she was also trained by Amanat Khan, Pandit Tulsidas Sharma and Aman Ali Khan Saheb. Lata Mangeshkar’s father passed away when she was only 13 years old. Being the eldest in the family, financial responsibility came on Lata’s shoulders.

In addition to Master Vinayak, Lata Mangeshkar was coached by music director Ghulam Haider. In his direction, Lata Mangeshkar received recognition for her song 'Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhora' in the 1948 film 'Majboor'. Her first major hit song was 'Ayega Anewala' from the 1949 film Mahal, which featured Madhubala.

Career: Throughout her life, she has had an excellent career. From the 1940s until the 1980s, she was the most recognised and successful female backup singer. Lata Mangeshkar provided vocals for songs with actresses ranging from Vaijayantimala to Preity Zinta. Despite being one of the most famous singers, she was unable to flourish as a music director compared to her singing career.

Playback Singer: Playback Vinayak Damodar Karnataki, a family friend of Lata Mangeshkar's, was the one who helped her gain employment in Marathi and Hindi films. The early years of Lata's career were difficult, but she went on to become known as the "Nightingale of India." 'NaachuYaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari' was Lata Mangeshkar's debut song as a playback singer. Sadashivrao Nevrekar penned the song for the Marathi film titled 'Kiti Hasaal.' The song, however, was removed even before the film's premiere. As a result, Lata Mangeshkar's debut song was 'Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu' from the 1943 film 'Gajaabhaau.' Two years after this song, in 1945, is when Mangeshkar shifted to Bombay.

Lata Mangeshkar collaborated with the top music directors in the industry, including SD Burman, Naushad, Madan Mohan, Kalyanji-Anandji, Khayyam, Salil Chowdhury, and Pandit Amarnath Husan. Among others, Lal Bhagat Ram.

When Lata Mangeshkar sang the famous patriotic song ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’, on January 26, 1963, she moved notables, including former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, to tears.

Last days: Lata Mangeshkar, India's singing diva, died on Sunday at 92 in South Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital for more than 28 days after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The iconic singer died at 8:12 am. on Sunday.