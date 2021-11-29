With eye on Pakistan, Indian Army snipers to use lethal .338 Sako TRG 42 rifles

The Indian Army has made some changes in its sniper training course. It has also decided to train the snipers on the .338 Sako TRG 42 rifles. The move is aiming to make the snipers more lethal amidst a change in operational dynamics along the Line of Control, bordering with Pakistan. The development also comes amid reports that Pakistan and China have enhanced their sniping capability along the borders with India.

Most of the special forces across the world use .338 Sako TRG 42 sniping rifle and Indian Army had procured it over three years back.

According to a senior official, the operational dynamics have changed along the LoC. 'China and Pakistan have increased their sniping capability. The Pakistan Army has inducted advanced sniping rifles of different calibres. As far as China is concerned, it has made the QBU-88 domestic sniper rifle system as per the requirements of its People’s Liberation of Army,' he said.

He further added that the Indian Army changes the sniping training course from time to time. 'It has been decided that there will be two types of course -- Basic and Advanced. The training period of both the course has also been increased.'

After successful completion of the basic course, some of the personnel will be chosen for the advanced course. They will be given training keeping in mind the needs of the future, at the Mhow-based Infantry School.

Sako TRG 42 sniper rifle

The Sako TRG 42 sniper rifle is a bolt-action sniper rifle designed and developed by the Finnish gun maker SAKO. The rifle is designed to fire powerful .338 Lapua Magnum-sized cartridges. Weighing 5-kg without bulletproof, the sniper rifle has an effective range of 1500 metres. It is considered one of the most accurate and trustworthy weapons worldwide.

Currently, the Infantry School is using Russian-origin Dragunov sniper rifles for training purposes. A total of 100 troops will be trained in every course. As per the official, there are five courses being conducted every year. In an infantry battalion, which usually has a strength of around 850 soldiers, a team of 10 snipers are sanctioned and the personnel are selected from the Indian Army’s units and regimental centres.

