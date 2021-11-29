  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    With eye on Pakistan, Indian Army snipers to use lethal .338 Sako TRG 42 rifles

    The Sako TRG 42 sniper rifle is considered one of the most accurate and trustworthy weapons worldwide.

    With eye on Pakistan, Indian Army snipers to use lethal .338 Sako TRG 42 rifles
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 8:46 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Indian Army has made some changes in its sniper training course. It has also decided to train the snipers on the .338 Sako TRG 42 rifles. The move is aiming to make the snipers more lethal amidst a change in operational dynamics along the Line of Control, bordering with Pakistan. The development also comes amid reports that Pakistan and China have enhanced their sniping capability along the borders with India. 

    Most of the special forces across the world use .338 Sako TRG 42 sniping rifle and Indian Army had procured it over three years back. 

    According to a senior official, the operational dynamics have changed along the LoC. 'China and Pakistan have increased their sniping capability. The Pakistan Army has inducted advanced sniping rifles of different calibres. As far as China is concerned, it has made the QBU-88 domestic sniper rifle system as per the requirements of its People’s Liberation of Army,' he said.

    He further added that the Indian Army changes the sniping training course from time to time. 'It has been decided that there will be two types of course -- Basic and Advanced. The training period of both the course has also been increased.'

    After successful completion of the basic course, some of the personnel will be chosen for the advanced course. They will be given training keeping in mind the needs of the future, at the Mhow-based Infantry School. 

    Sako TRG 42 sniper rifle 

    The Sako TRG 42 sniper rifle is a bolt-action sniper rifle designed and developed by the Finnish gun maker SAKO. The rifle is designed to fire powerful .338 Lapua Magnum-sized cartridges. Weighing 5-kg without bulletproof, the sniper rifle has an effective range of 1500 metres. It is considered one of the most accurate and trustworthy weapons worldwide.

    Currently, the Infantry School is using Russian-origin Dragunov sniper rifles for training purposes. A total of 100 troops will be trained in every course. As per the official, there are five courses being conducted every year. In an infantry battalion, which usually has a strength of around 850 soldiers, a team of 10 snipers are sanctioned and the personnel are selected from the Indian Army’s units and regimental centres.

    Don't Miss These

    'Sagar Shakti' on display in the Kutch Peninsula

    The UAV swarm that will redefine India's future wars

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 8:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai terror attacks How secure is India's 7516km coastline 13 years since 26/11

    26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: How secure is India's 7516km coastline 13 years later

    INS Vela, indigenously-built fourth of Scorpene class submarine commissioned into Indian Navy-dnm

    INS Vela, indigenously-built fourth of Scorpene class submarine commissioned into Indian Navy

    Govt clears decks for satellite to aid IAF fighter jets, okays 6.71 lakh AK-203s for Indian Army

    Govt clears decks for satellite to aid IAF fighter jets, okays 6.71 lakh AK-203s for Indian Army

    Galwan Valley heroes honoured at Rashtrapati Bhavan

    Galwan Valley heroes honoured at Rashtrapati Bhavan

    President to honour Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman with Vir Chakra today

    Group Captain Abhinanadan Varthaman receives Vir Chakra, other officers conferred gallantry awards

    Recent Stories

    Not yet clear if Omicron variant more transmissible or causes severe disease: WHO-dnm

    Not yet clear if Omicron variant more transmissible or causes severe disease: WHO

    Lindsay Lohan all set to get hitched with beau Bader Shammas; actress got engaged (Read Deets) RCB

    Lindsay Lohan all set to get hitched with beau Bader Shammas; actress got engaged (Read Deets)

    Virgil Abloh no more: Priyanka Chopra to Justin Timberlake, celebs worldwide offer condolences RCB

    Virgil Abloh no more: Priyanka Chopra to Justin Timberlake, celebs worldwide offer condolences

    KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan reveals special preparations for Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan episode, watch drb

    KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan reveals special preparations for Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan episode, watch

    Karishma Kapoor to Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, this is how stars spent their Sunday drb

    Karishma Kapoor to Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, this is how stars spent their Sunday

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs HFC, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0 (WATCH)

    Video Icon