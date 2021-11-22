  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sagar Shakti' on display in the Kutch Peninsula (Watch)

    Nov 22, 2021, 8:25 PM IST

    Indian Army's Southern Command conducted a four-day multi-agency exercise 'Sagar Shakti' in the Creek Sector of Kutch Peninsula of Gujarat from November 19-22. The four-day exercise, which concluded on Monday, was a part of 'Exercise Dakshin Shakti' which is currently underway in the training areas of Rajasthan and Gujarat. 

    The agencies which have participated in the wargaming, include components from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force and Gujarat states security apparatus, including Gujarat state police, Marine Police and Fisheries Department.

    Activities like troop insertion and manoeuvres by forces in all three dimensions simultaneously were carried out in an integrated manner during the exercise. Besides, the personnel of all agencies displayed their comprehensive coordination skills and honed themselves. 

    They incorporated the latest technologies to include response mechanisms in a multi-domain environment, real-time communication, and sharing of operational data to overcome the emerging multi-dimensional threats. Top hierarchies from the participating agencies witnessed the exercise. This is the first time that a Field Training Exercise has been packed in the response mechanism that will function under the Central Operation Room comprising troops of multiple forces.

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Video Icon
    Former US President Donald Trump awarded 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo by South Korea martial arts organisation kukkiwon

    Former US President Donald Trump awarded honorary 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    Video Icon
    India IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru-dnm

    India's IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Apuia basking in the spotlight, speaks on joining Mumbai City and more (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Apuia basking in the spotlight, speaks on joining Mumbai City and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Must See

    Southern Command conducts 'Sagar Shakti' in Kutch Peninsula
    Video Icon
    Defence

    'Sagar Shakti' on display in the Kutch Peninsula (Watch)

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Former US President Donald Trump awarded 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo by South Korea martial arts organisation kukkiwon
    Video Icon
    United States

    Former US President Donald Trump awarded honorary 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo