'Sagar Shakti' on display in the Kutch Peninsula (Watch)

Indian Army's Southern Command conducted a four-day multi-agency exercise 'Sagar Shakti' in the Creek Sector of Kutch Peninsula of Gujarat from November 19-22. The four-day exercise, which concluded on Monday, was a part of 'Exercise Dakshin Shakti' which is currently underway in the training areas of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The agencies which have participated in the wargaming, include components from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force and Gujarat states security apparatus, including Gujarat state police, Marine Police and Fisheries Department.

Activities like troop insertion and manoeuvres by forces in all three dimensions simultaneously were carried out in an integrated manner during the exercise. Besides, the personnel of all agencies displayed their comprehensive coordination skills and honed themselves.

They incorporated the latest technologies to include response mechanisms in a multi-domain environment, real-time communication, and sharing of operational data to overcome the emerging multi-dimensional threats. Top hierarchies from the participating agencies witnessed the exercise. This is the first time that a Field Training Exercise has been packed in the response mechanism that will function under the Central Operation Room comprising troops of multiple forces.