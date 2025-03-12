India's artillery modernisation: Is indigenous innovation powering battlefield readiness? | Explained

Read Full Article

New Delhi: Amid fast evolving regional challenges, India's artillery modernisation has become a cornerstone of its broader defence transformation strategy, reflecting a deliberate shift towards indigenous production to enhance strategic autonomy and operational effectiveness.

With tensions rising along its northern borders and increasingly complex geopolitical scenarios, the Indian Army's artillery capabilities are undergoing an ambitious overhaul, supported significantly by indigenous technology and rigorous validation processes.

Indigenous Firepower: The Rise of ATAGS

At the heart of this modernisation drive is the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), a wholly indigenous 155-mm gun developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Bharat Forge and TATA Advanced Systems Limited. Bharat Forge, notably, is a contender across all 155-mm gun procurement cases for the Indian Army.

After extensive trials, ATAGS is approaching final procurement, with the Indian Army preparing to induct 307 units at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 20,000 crore. However, even after contract signing, manufacturers will have up to 18 months to provide prototypes meeting the Army's rigorous qualitative requirements before bulk production clearance.

Mobility and Survivability: The Shift to Mounted Gun Systems

The strategic pivot from traditional towed artillery towards Mounted Gun Systems (MGS) underscores India's push for enhanced mobility and survivability in contemporary warfare.

Leading private sector firm -- Bharat Forge, prominently involved in artillery procurement, has responded to the Indian Army's July 2023 Request for Proposal (RFP) for Mounted Gun Systems. Alongside other domestic competitors, it is expected to deliver prototypes for field evaluation by December 2025, underscoring India's determination to swiftly implement indigenous artillery solutions.

Proven Versatility: The K9 Vajra Howitzer

Complementing this move toward enhanced mobility, India's deployment of the K9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer has solidified confidence in domestically produced platforms.

Initially intended for desert operations, the K9 Vajra fleet is set to expand by another 100 units by late 2025. They have demonstrated remarkable effectiveness in Ladakh's harsh, high-altitude environments, a key area along India's contested border with China.

Extended Reach: The Enhanced Pinaka System

The indigenous Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system, known for its formidable area-denial capabilities, has also seen significant upgrades. The recent range enhancement to 72 kilometres -- with a further extension to 120 kilometres planned --- positions Pinaka to deliver precise strikes at previously unattainable distances.

This advancement significantly boosts India's strategic artillery reach, which is critical for maintaining territorial integrity.

Technological Innovations and Precision Warfare

India's artillery modernisation initiative also prioritises technological advancements, including precision-guided munitions, loitering drones, and GPS guidance systems, enhancing artillery accuracy and tactical flexibility.

These innovations are now vital in contemporary warfare, enabling rapid repositioning to evade enemy detection and counterstrikes.

Ensuring Strategic Autonomy and Operational Readiness

By increasing indigenisation, the Army decreases dependence on foreign imports and enhances India's strategic autonomy in the Indo-Pacific region.

Rigorous evaluation processes, including comprehensive live-fire tests across diverse environments, ensure that all inducted artillery systems meet precise operational requirements.

A Flexible and Future-Ready Force

The transition towards mounted artillery, supported by investments in technological innovation and indigenous manufacturing, positions India's artillery forces to confront emerging security challenges effectively.

Drawing insights from global conflicts -- where mobility and precision firepower have proved decisive -- the Indian Army's artillery modernisation represents a significant step towards building a versatile, technologically advanced, and self-sufficient force.

