Remember and Never Forget: Lance Naik Parsaram Jat, 3 Grenadiers

The citation for Lance Naik Parsaram Jat's Shaurya Chakra said the Indian army soldier displayed exceptional courage, fighting spirit and devotion to duty of a very high order during the operation.

Lance Naik Parsaram Jat, who hailed from Nagaur district in Rajasthan, joined the Indian Army's 3 Grenadiers of the Grenadiers Regiment in 1980.

In 1995, his unit, the 3 Grenadiers, was deployed in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara district to carry out counter-insurgency operations on a frequent basis. Since the region was prone to infiltration due to its proximity to the Line of Control, he and other men had to maintain a strict vigil at all times.

Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Commodore KP Gopal Rao, the naval officer who bombed Karachi in 1971

On August 10, 1995, his unit launched a search and cordon operation while acting upon the information about the terrorists' presence in Wandrawal forest. He was assigned the task of neutralizing the terrorists.

Armed heavily and taking advantage of the thick forest, the terrorists fired at the troops from vantage points. Acting as a scout for his team, Lance Naik Parsaram quickly instructed them to take positions to retaliate against the enemy.

A fierce gun battle ensued between Indian Army troops and terrorists. Lance Naik Parsaram saw one of the terrorists hiding behind a boulder and was firing incessantly. Without caring for his life, Lance Naik Parsaram quickly decided to kill him.

He crawled for over 10 meters through a hail of bullets, reached the intended position, and killed the terrorist. However, Lance Naik Parsaram was severely injured when another terrorist emerged from another side and fired upon him. The valiant soldier kept firing and eliminated the terrorist before succumbing to his injuries.

For his bravery, resoluteness and supreme sacrifice, Lance Naik Parsaram Jat was honoured with the country's third-highest peacetime gallantry award, Shaurya Chakra. The citation for his medal said Lance Naik Parsaram Jat displayed exceptional courage, fighting spirit and devotion to duty of a very high order during the operation.

Lance Naik Parsaram Jat laid down his life for his motherland on August 10, 1995. Let us 'Remember and Never Forget' this braveheart's supreme sacrifice.

Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Rohin Kumar, 14th Punjab Regiment

Also Read: From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

Also Read: Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

Also Read: From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron