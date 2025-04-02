OnePlus 13T launch teased: Smartphone coming in April 2025 | Here's what you can expect

Read Full Article

The OnePlus 13 series received a lot of attention in January due to its fantastic features, fresh design, and major updates. We've heard hearing for a few weeks that a smaller OnePlus 13 variant would be coming out shortly. The moniker "OnePlus 13 Mini" was proposed by many tipsters. But the OnePlus 13T began to appear as the smartphone's moniker. The OnePlus 13T will ship in April, according to a new teaser that the company has released. Therefore, you can be excited about the new OnePlus model if you like small smartphones to large ones. Discover the purpose of the teaser and the upcoming launch that the firm has planned.

With the OnePlus 13 series, OnePlus is prepared to launch a new flagship smartphone. It is anticipated that this new smartphone would be a smaller variant of the OnePlus 13. To commemorate the April Fools' joke, the firm posted a video on April 1. As part of the joke, the business staged a phoney launch event to announce the OnePlus Hammer, as shown in the video. But in the last moments of the movie, the business unveiled the OnePlus 13T model's package, which is probably going to be released shortly.

Also Read | iQOO Z10 to Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Top smartphones launching in April 2025

OnePlus 13T: What to expect?

It is anticipated that the OnePlus 13T would have a 6.31-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1.5K. Despite being a smaller version of the OnePlus 13, the smartphone's appearance may differ since it is reported to include a rectangular camera configuration that might include a 50MP telephoto lens with two optical zooms and a 50MP primary camera with OIS. The Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU will power the OnePlus 13's performance, offering flagship features and performance. Finally, the OnePlus 13T's 6200mAh battery and 80W charging capability are anticipated to be its most notable features. All we need to do now is wait to find out what the upcoming OnePlus 13T model will offer consumers.

Also Read | Vivo X200 Ultra design teased! Will it feature dedicated camera control button?

Latest Videos