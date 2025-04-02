Entertainment

Kapil Sharma: All about his education, family, and personal fife

Comedian Kapil Sharma Turns 44 Years Old

Comedian Kapil Sharma was born on April 2, 1981, in Amritsar. He is the country's most popular comedian. Learn about his education and family...

How Much Has Kapil Sharma Studied?

Kapil Sharma completed his schooling at Shri Ram Ashram School, Amritsar, followed by graduation from APJ College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar.

Kapil Sharma is the Son of a Police Constable

Kapil Sharma's father, Jeetendra Kumar Punj, was a head constable in Punjab Police and passed away in 2004. His mother, Janak Rani, is a homemaker.

Kapil Sharma's Brother Works in the Punjab Police

Kapil Sharma has an elder brother named Ashok Kumar Sharma. Ashok works as a constable in the Punjab Police.

What is the Name of Kapil's Sister?

Kapil Sharma's sister's name is Pooja, who is married to a man named Pawan Devgan. Pooja and Pawan have a son, whom they have named Parikshit.

Kapil Sharma's Wife is the Daughter of a Businessman

Kapil Sharma's wife, Ginni Chatrath, is eight years younger than him. Ginni's father is a businessman in Punjab. The couple has two children: daughter Anayra and son Trishaan.

Aishwarya-Rani to Kangana-Alia: 11 Actresses who have major feuds

Kapil Sharma’s Net Worth: Unveiling the wealth of richest comedian

Singham Again to Sikandar: 6 Movies LEAKED online before release

Sunil Grover to Modi's tweet: A look at Kapil Sharma controversies