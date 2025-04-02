Kapil Sharma: All about his education, family, and personal fife

Entertainment
Comedian Kapil Sharma was born on April 2, 1981, in Amritsar. He is the country's most popular comedian. Learn about his education and family...
Kapil Sharma completed his schooling at Shri Ram Ashram School, Amritsar, followed by graduation from APJ College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar.
Kapil Sharma's father, Jeetendra Kumar Punj, was a head constable in Punjab Police and passed away in 2004. His mother, Janak Rani, is a homemaker.
Kapil Sharma has an elder brother named Ashok Kumar Sharma. Ashok works as a constable in the Punjab Police.
Kapil Sharma's sister's name is Pooja, who is married to a man named Pawan Devgan. Pooja and Pawan have a son, whom they have named Parikshit.
Kapil Sharma's wife, Ginni Chatrath, is eight years younger than him. Ginni's father is a businessman in Punjab. The couple has two children: daughter Anayra and son Trishaan.
