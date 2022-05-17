Navy just launched one of its largest destroyers, INS Surat

The construction of the ship marks a significant milestone in India's warship construction.

Enhancing its blue water capability, India on Tuesday launched two cutting-edge maritime platforms for the Indian Navy in Mumbai. The two indigenous frontline warships -- INS Surat and INS Udaygiri, have been launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Also Read: 6 features Army wants in its Protected Mobility Vehicles; it wants to buy 1200 of them

The construction of the two ships marks a significant milestone in India's warship construction.

More about INS Surat

INS Surat is the fourth and last of the stealth destroyers under the ‘Project 15B’ programme. The Project 15B class of ships are the next-generation stealth guided-missile destroyers of the Indian Navy.

'Surat' heralded an impressive makeover of the P15A also known as Kolkata Class destroyers. The destroyer has been named after Gujarat's diamond city.

In 2011, the deal to build four warships -- Visakhapatnam, Mormugao, Imphal, and Surat -- was signed under the Project-15B programme worth Rs 29,643.74 crore. However, the final cost escalated to Rs 35,000 crore.

It is interesting to know that all four ships have been christened after cities from four corners of the country. The induction of ships will be completed by 2024.

Also Read: 3 'loud and clear' lessons for Indian Army from Russia-Ukraine war

The frontline destroyer is fitted with major Make-in-India weapon systems, including medium-range surface-to-air missiles, BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles, torpedo tube launchers, anti-submarine rocket launchers and 76mm super rapid gun mount.

It is one of the largest destroyers the Indian Navy will have in its fleet of warships. It has an overall length of 163 metres and a displacement of over 7,400 tonnes.

Why was the ship named after Surat city?

The city of Gujarat has a rich naval and ship construction history. The ships, which were constructed in Surat in 16th and 18th centuries, were known for their longevity (of more than 100 years).

This ship has been constructed using the Block building methodology, which involved hull construction at two different geographical locations and joined together at MDL, Mumbai.

The first ship of this class was commissioned in 2021. The second and third ships are at different stages of outfitting and trials.

Also Read: Exclusive: 'Kashmiris have understood the agenda of conflict entrepreneurs'