MiG-29 UPG replaces MiG-21 fighter jets at Srinagar Air Base

These upgraded jets feature enhanced combat systems, avionics, and weaponry. Having played crucial roles in conflicts like the Kargil War and the Ladakh standoff, the MiG-29 UPG is poised to handle potential challenges from both Pakistan and China

Following the Pulwama attack in 2019, India responded by conducting airstrikes in Balakot, targeting terrorist bases and causing significant casualties among the terrorists. In retaliation, Pakistan attempted an airstrike within India using its F-16 fighter jets, which was met with a resolute response from India's MiG-21 fighter jets. But now, the Indian Air Force has stationed MiG-29 UPG aircraft at the Srinagar Air Base to replace the MiG-21s.

The recently-deployed MiG-29 UPG aircraft is a significant upgrade. The modernised MiG-29 UPG aircraft were introduced to the Kashmir Valley earlier this year, emerging as the new defenders of the region. Despite the phased retirement of most MiG-class aircraft from the Indian Air Force, extensive enhancements have been made to the MiG-29, significantly enhancing its combat capabilities.

Through the incorporation of new avionics, radar systems, missiles, weapon control systems, and electronic warfare suites, the MiG-29 was transformed into the MiG-29 UPG variant. During the 1999 Kargil War, the MiG-29 was utilized alongside Mirage-2000 fighters to escort aircraft targeting high-altitude objectives using laser-guided bombs.

The MiG-29 also played a crucial role in eastern Ladakh during the 2020 standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Despite the challenges posed by both Pakistan and China, the MiG-29 has now become the guardian of the Kashmir Valley.

To address the threats from Pakistan and China, the fighter pilots of the MiG-29 UPG stationed at the Srinagar Air Base are on standby 24/7, ready to respond within minutes. The Indian Air Force plans to retire four squadrons of MiG-21 Bison aircraft between 2021 and 2025.

Over the next 15 years, the IAF aims to integrate approximately 340 fighter jets into its fleet. These include 40 Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Mark-1, 83 Tejas Mark 1A, 106 Tejas Mark-2, and 114 medium-range fighters.

As part of this transition, the Indian Air Force will retire four squadrons of MiG-21. Additionally, the Air Force is considering procuring three squadrons of Tejas Mark-2 aircraft in a configuration based on the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) trainer, ultimately replacing the Russian MiG variants with the medium-weight Tejas Mark-2 fighter jets.