    INS Mormugao successfully conducts maiden test firing of Brahmos supersonic cruise missile; check details

    BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound. India and Philippines had in January 2022 inked a deal for three batteries of the BrahMos missile systems worth USD 375 million. The first battery will be delivered to the Philippines by mid of this year.

    First Published May 14, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

    Indian Navy successfully conducted a test firing of the BrahMos supersonic missile from its latest guided-missile destroyer INS Mormugao. It was conducted for the first time from INS Mormugao that hit 'Bulls Eye'.

    The warship and the missile system are indigenously designed and developed, "marking another shining symbol of AatmaNirbharta and Indian Navy's firepower at sea," an Indian Navy official said.

    BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, an India-Russian joint venture, produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.

    Built by Mumbai-based Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders, INS Murmoagoa is the second of the Project 15B stealth-guided missile destroyers. Commissioned into the Indian Navy in December 2022, the destroyer has been named after a key port in Goa.

    Army launching Anuman app for troops deployed along China border on May 19

    In March, the Indian Navy had also successfully tested the system in the Arabian Sea. Prior to it, the force and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in April last year test-fired the anti-ship version of the supersonic cruise missile from INS Delhi.

    On March 5, 2022, the Navy had successfully tested it from a stealth destroyer INS Chennai and from INS Visakhapatnam on February 5, 2022, in the Indian Ocean.

    Last Updated May 14, 2023, 1:48 PM IST
