Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govt bans 928 more items from import list; includes parts for LCH and Sukhoi, Jaguar jets

    The ministry has banned import of spares and components used in helicopters like HTT-40 trainer aircraft, light combat helicopter, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Jaguar, and other defence platforms.

    Govt bans 928 more items from import list; includes parts for LCH and Sukhoi, Jaguar jets AJR
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 14, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

    Giving a further push to the government's ambitious initiative 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence to minimise imports, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the 4th Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 928 strategically-important line replacement units, sub-systems, spares and components, with import substitution value worth Rs 715 crore.

    The defence ministry had in December 2021 issued positive indigenization lists of 351 items, 107 items in March 2022 and 780 items in August 2022.

    Army launching Anuman app for troops deployed along China border on May 19

    The ministry has banned import of spares and components used in helicopters like HTT-40 trainer aircraft, light combat helicopter, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Jaguar, and other defence platforms.

    The items which have been banned from importing, will only be procured from the Indian Industry, starting December 2024.

    Prior to this, a total of 2,500 items were already indigenised and 1,238 (351+107+780) items will be indigenised within the given timelines.

    Of 1,238, 310 items have been indigenized with 262 items from the first positive indigenization list, 11 from second one and 37 from the third list.

    6 projects aimed at making Indian Army future-ready, more lethal

    "The DPSUs will undertake indigenisation of these items through different routes under 'Make' category and in-house development through the capabilities of MSMEs and private Indian industry, thereby providing impetus to the growth in economy, enhanced investment in defence and reduction in import dependence of DPSUs," the ministry said.

    Last Updated May 14, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Army launching Anuman app for troops deployed along China border on May 19

    Army launching Anuman app for troops deployed along China border on May 19

    China latest offer to Pakistan will leave India fuming

    China's latest offer to Pakistan will leave India fuming

    Army to have common uniform for all officers at Brigadier and above ranks from August 1

    Army to have common uniform for all officers at Brigadier and above ranks from August 1

    All women marching contingent at Republic Day: 'It is not symbolism; it is being progressive'

    All-women marching contingents at Republic Day: 'It is not symbolism; it is being progressive'

    MiG21 crash in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

    3 civilians killed in MiG-21 crash in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Congress workers shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Belagavi - WATCH AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Congress workers shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Belagavi - WATCH

    Vijay Deverakonda in TROUBLE: Liger exhibitors in Telangana demand refund, hold protests-report RBA

    Vijay Deverakonda in TROUBLE: Liger exhibitors in Telangana demand refund, hold protests-report

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Engagement: Arvind Kejriwal, Aditya Thackeray, Priyanka Chopra and more arrive RBA

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Engagement: Arvind Kejriwal, Aditya Thackeray, Priyanka Chopra and more arrive

    Maharashtra Instagram post triggers violent clash between 2 groups in Akola; section 144 imposed AJR

    Maharashtra: Instagram post triggers violent clash between 2 groups in Akola; section 144 imposed

    Viral Video Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra as his fiance dances to Ve Maahi watch RBA

    Viral Video: Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra as his fiancé dances to Ve Maahi-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon