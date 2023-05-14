Govt bans 928 more items from import list; includes parts for LCH and Sukhoi, Jaguar jets

The ministry has banned import of spares and components used in helicopters like HTT-40 trainer aircraft, light combat helicopter, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Jaguar, and other defence platforms.

Giving a further push to the government's ambitious initiative 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence to minimise imports, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the 4th Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 928 strategically-important line replacement units, sub-systems, spares and components, with import substitution value worth Rs 715 crore.

The defence ministry had in December 2021 issued positive indigenization lists of 351 items, 107 items in March 2022 and 780 items in August 2022.

The items which have been banned from importing, will only be procured from the Indian Industry, starting December 2024.

Prior to this, a total of 2,500 items were already indigenised and 1,238 (351+107+780) items will be indigenised within the given timelines.

Of 1,238, 310 items have been indigenized with 262 items from the first positive indigenization list, 11 from second one and 37 from the third list.

"The DPSUs will undertake indigenisation of these items through different routes under 'Make' category and in-house development through the capabilities of MSMEs and private Indian industry, thereby providing impetus to the growth in economy, enhanced investment in defence and reduction in import dependence of DPSUs," the ministry said.