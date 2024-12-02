India, France to sign contract for 26 Rafale-M, 3 Scorpene class submarine next month

India is set to sign two major deals with France to boost its maritime capabilities, including 26 Rafale-M fighter jets and three Scorpene-class submarines, as announced by Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

New Delhi: In an effort to further strengthen its maritime operational capabilities, India will be inking two deals next month, to procure 26 Rafale (M) fighter aircraft and three Scorpene class submarine, with France under the inter-governmental agreement.

Speaking at the annual press conference in the national capital, Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Monday said: “Rafale Marine is at an advanced stage of negotiations and is only one level short of taking it to the Cabinet Committee on Security. Since it is a government-to-government deal, it should not take much time.”

In 2023, the defence ministry had given clearance for the procurement of the Rafale-M jets from France, primarily for deployment on board the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.



As far as Scorpene class submarines are concerned, the Indian Navy already has six of these submarines in service. Designed for hunting down enemy submarines and surface ships, the Indian Navy will place a repeat order for additional three submarines of the same class from France, in January.

Also known as Kalvari-class, these diesel-electric submarines are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) Shipyard in Mumbai in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.



In reply to a query, Admiral Tripathi said that in next 10 years, the Indian Navy will be commissioning a total of 96 warships and submarines “As of now, 62 ships and one submarine are under construction and one ship will be inducted every month till next year.”

In reply to a question on nuclear-powered submarines (SSN), the Indian Navy chief said that the government has given a go-ahead for two SSN with the first one is expected to join the Service in 2036-37 while the second one in a couple of years of the first one.



He also stated that in the month of December only, two ships and a submarine will be commissioned into the force. They are the guided missile destroyer Surat, the last of the four Visakhapatnam class warships — indigenous frigate Nilgiri and Vagsheer, the last of the six Kalvari class submarines.

In 2016, India and Russia finalised an agreement to build four stealth frigates, two of which were to be constructed at a Russian shipyard whereas the remaining two were to be built at Goa Shipyard.

Admiral Tripathi said: “Tushil will be commissioned this month. It is good to go. It is a power ship and has all weapons. Other ship Tamal will be commissioned in first quarter of next year.”

Latest Videos