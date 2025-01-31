Tri-services exercises TROPEX and AMPHEX in Arabian Sea begin

Showcasing a unified approach to mobilisation, meticulous planning and the execution of complex amphibious operations, the AMPHEX 2025 exercise marks a significant step in jointmanship the reinforces operational synergy and excellence in integrated warfare.

New Delhi: In the true spirit of Jointmanship, the three Services — Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force have begun joint phase of TROPEX 2025 exercise in the Arabian Sea, wherein senior military commanders witnessed the drill.

Chief of Integrated Staff Committee (CISC) Lt Gen Johnson P Mathew, Indian Army vice chief Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, Indian Navy vice chief VAdm K Swaminathan, IAF vice chief Air Marshal SP Dharkar and DG Infantry Lt Gen Ajay Kumar embarked indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the West coast on Thursday.

Indian Navy PRO Captain Vivek Madhwal said that the visit aims to provide an insight to the senior hierarchy on maritime operations.

In the true spirit of Jointmanship, Air Marshal SP Dharkar “embarked INS Vikrant in a Mig 29K trainer.”

Simultaneously, the Indian Army’s Sudarshan Chakra Corps along with the Indian Navy are conducting seamless drills during the TriServices biennial exercise AMPHEX 2025 at Karwar.

AMPHEX 2025

“The overnight sea sortie of the senior officers is part of TROPEX and AMPHEX exercises.”

Amphibious Landing — An embodiment of joint operations

Onboard Indian Navy’s INS Jalashwa, the military commanders witnessed an amphibious landing by the 91 Infantry Brigade.

“The exercise progressed through Bunker-Busting, Combat-Free Fall by Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy, and the landing of troops and BMPs by Landing Craft Mechanised and Landing Craft Assault, culminating in the establishment of a beachhead.”

TROPEX is the Indian Navy’s largest biennial maritime exercise, involving the Indian Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

Conducted in the Indian Ocean, it aims to validate operational concepts and enhance operational readiness and interoperability in a multi-threat environment.

