West Bengal government to hike salary for para teachers? Check expectations, announcements

The West Bengal state budget, presented on February 12th, may include significant changes for the education sector, particularly a salary increase for para teachers. With no raise since 2017, this budget holds the potential for a salary hike benefiting approximately 44,000 para teachers

The state budget session will commence on February 10th. The Mamata Banerjee government will present the budget on February 12th

This comprehensive budget, presented before the 2026 elections, is expected to contain several key announcements

Experts predict significant announcements related to the education sector in the state budget. A salary increase for para teachers is highly anticipated

Many expect a salary increase for both junior and high school para teachers in this budget. The last salary increase for para teachers was in 2017, making a raise this year highly probable

There are approximately 44,000 para teachers across all levels in the state. Since 2017, para teacher salaries have ranged from ₹9,794 to ₹12,766, with special educators receiving ₹12,271. A salary increase in this budget is expected to significantly boost these figures

