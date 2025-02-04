Struggling with Uric acid? THIS leafy green helps reduce joint pain naturally; Check HERE

The pain of uric acid sufferers seems to begin with the arrival of winter

Published: Feb 4, 2025, 4:23 PM IST

Uric acid levels fluctuate significantly with temperature changes. However, it is possible to control it with the right diet

High uric acid can cause joint pain, swelling, gout, and kidney stones. And if the situation gets out of hand, it becomes very difficult to get up and sit down

What exactly is uric acid?

Uric acid is a toxin produced in the body. And the main cause of this disease is that the toxin cannot get out of the body

But healing is possible

Green vegetables are very beneficial in this case. Nutritionists advise eating these vegetables in winter if you suffer from high uric acid

But which vegetables should you eat? The best way to reduce uric acid is with jute leaves, also known as potua greens

This vegetable is readily available in winter. This leafy green is also very beneficial in relieving the problems of rheumatism and arthritis

Regular consumption reduces joint pain and swelling. It also helps in breaking down the purine present in the body by improving metabolism

Jute leaves work like magic for uric acid patients. It increases the rate of protein metabolism and also helps in digesting purine

Eating this leafy green prevents uric acid accumulation. That is why, in Ayurveda, this leaf is described as a medicine for uric acid patients. It acts as a laxative to reduce joint pain and swelling

One of the main causes of uric acid is excessive purine-rich foods.

And most of these come from lentils, red meat, beer, cheese, and other dairy products. So it is better to reduce the consumption of sweets. Patients suffering from joint pain should drink at least 12 glasses of water a day.

Disclaimer: However, it is important to consult a doctor if you have uric acid

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
