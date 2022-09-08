India and China begin disengagement at Gogra-Hotsprings

India and China have arrived at a consensus during the 16th round of Corps Commander Level meeting, following which troops from both sides stationed in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way.

Amidst the ongoing border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh, the forces of the two countries have started disengaging from Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) as per the consensus reached in the 16th round of Corps Commanders level talk held on July 17 at Chushul on the Indian side.

India and China issued a joint statement that read: 'On September 8, 2022, according to the consensus reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, the Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquillity in the border areas.'

Besides, India has been pressing for discussion on other friction points, including Demchok and Depsang. However, the Chinese side has been refusing to discuss on it, citing that they are not a part of the current standoffs.

Since the standoff began in May 2020, the two sides have so far held 16 rounds of meetings to end the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh. So far, the disengagement has occurred from north and south of Pangong Tso in February 2021 and from patrolling Point-17 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area in August.

In June 2020, the two sides disengaged from Galwan valley after they had a violent clash in which 20 Indian troops were killed while the Chinese officially accepted only four casualties on their side. More than 50,000 soldiers and heavy equipment continue to be deployed on both sides close to the Line of Actual Control.

It should be noted that the Chinese have undertaken massive works related to infrastructure, habitat and support structures over the last two years to maintain its soldiers close to the LAC, altering the ground status. However, India has also been cranking up its infrastructure in the LAC to match its adversary’s capabilities.

