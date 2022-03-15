Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army honours late CDS General Bipin Rawat with Chair of Excellence

    On the eve of General Bipin Rawat's 65th birthday, the Indian Army dedicated a Chair of Excellence in his honour at the United Service Institution of India (USI). 

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 15, 2022, 3:46 PM IST

    On the eve of the late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's 65th birth anniversary, the Indian Army dedicated Chair of Excellence in his honour at the United Service Institution of India (USI). 

    General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff and Officiating Chairman, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC), made the formal announcement at a solemn ceremony organised at the South Block on March 15. 

     

    Officials including Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, VCAS, Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, VCNS, Air Marshal BR Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) and Lt Gen SK Sharma, DCOAS (Strat) attended the event. 

    Maj Gen BK Sharma (Retd), Director, USI, was presented with a cheque for Rs 5 lakhs, which will be paid as an honorarium to the nominated Chair of Excellence. 

    India's first CDS and 27th Chief of the Indian Army, General Bipin Rawat, was an exceptional professional who was in the midst of steering one of the most radical transformations of the Indian military. 

    The General Bipin Rawat Memorial Chair of Excellence will be dedicated to jointness and integration. The Chair of Excellence is a fitting tribute to the General's brilliant leadership and professionalism. 

    On occasion, the Army Chief recounted that General Rawat was passionate about strategic thinking and invested a significant amount of time and energy in the activities of various think tanks; thus, his 65th birthday provided an opportune moment to strengthen the services' bond with their intellectual institutions. 

    The Chair will be open to veterans from three services and civilians with expertise in national security.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2022, 3:46 PM IST
