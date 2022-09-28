Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Lt General Anil Chauhan, India's new Chief of Defence Staff?

    Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) was on Wednesday appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff, more than nine months after the post fell vacant following the death of General Bipin Rawat.

    Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) was on Wednesday appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff, more than nine months after the post fell vacant following the death of General Bipin Rawat. The defence ministry issued a statement announcing the appointment of Lt Gen Chauhan. 

    "The Government has decided to appoint Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who shall also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs with effect from the date of his assumption of charge and until further orders," it said.

    Lt Gen Anil Chauhan had approximately 40 years of experience and held a number of command, staff, and instrumental positions. He also had a wealth of knowledge on counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India.

    Lt Gen Anil Chauhan, who was born on May 18, 1961, joined the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. He graduated from both the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun and the National Defense Academy in Khadakwasla.

    The officer, who had the rank of Major General, oversaw an Infantry Division in Northern Command's crucial Baramula area. He later oversaw a corps in the North East while serving as a lieutenant general. From September 2019 until his retirement from the military in May 2021, he served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command.

    The officer held significant staff positions, including the responsibility of the Director General of Military Operations, in addition to these leadership assignments. The officer had previously worked for a UN mission in Angola.

    Lt General Anil Chauhan superannuated from the Indian Army on 31 May 2021. Even after his retirement from the Army, he continued to contribute to national security and strategic matters. 

    For his distinguished and illustrious service in the Army, Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

