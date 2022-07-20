Fire onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya off Karwar

According to the Indian Navy, the ship's crew brought the fire under control using onboard firefighting systems.

A fire was reported onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya off Karwar during a planned sortie on Wednesday. According to the Indian Navy, the ship's crew brought the fire under control using onboard firefighting systems.

No casualties were reported in the incident. A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident. Officials said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had been apprised of the incident.

This is the third time since 2019 that the Indian Navy's formidable aircraft carrier caught fire. In 2021, INS Vikramaditya had a minor fire. There was a major blaze in 2019 in which an officer was killed, and about ten soldiers were injured.

India purchased the modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier from Russia in 2013 and renamed it in honour of Vikramaditya, the legendary emperor.

The aircraft carrier was extensively refurbished with new propulsion systems, hull sections, sensors, and flight deck. It was operationally deployed with a full complement of MiG-29 aircraft in May 2014.

The carrier can carry over 30 long-range multi-role fighters with anti-ship missiles, air-to-air missiles, guided bombs, and rockets. The aircraft on board the carrier include MiG 29K / Sea Harrier combat aircraft, Kamov 31 radar picket Airborne Early Warning (AEW) helicopter, Kamov 28 naval helicopter, Sea King helicopter, ALH-Dhruv, and Chetak helicopter.

The 44,500-ton warship has 22 decks and is about 284 metres long, and its height is around 60 metres. That is similar to a 20-storey building from the keel to the highest point. Next month, the Indian Navy is set to commission its second aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

