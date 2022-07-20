Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet completes demo for Indian Navy

The Navy is looking to buy a fleet of fighter aircraft for its indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant, which is set to be commissioned next month, under the government-to-government route. Two US Navy F/A-18E Super Hornets executed 'multiple roll-in and fly-in arrestments, ski-jumps and performance flights in various weights in the air-to-ground, air-to-air, and air-to-surface configurations

American F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter aircraft has completed its operational demonstration at a naval station in Goa as aerospace major Boeing looks to secure the Indian Navy's contract for deck-based aircraft. Also Read: The Philippines wants to buy India's advanced light helicopters The Navy is looking to buy a fleet of fighter aircraft for its indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant, which is set to be commissioned next month, under the government-to-government route. Two US Navy F/A-18E Super Hornets executed 'multiple roll-in and fly-in arrestments, ski-jumps and performance flights in various weights in the air-to-ground, air-to-air, and air-to-surface configurations, Boeing said, claiming that its aircraft met the Indian Navy test requirements.

Alain Garcia, vice president of India business development at Boeing Defence, Space and Security, said that his team was privileged to showcase F/A-18 Super Hornet's compatibility with Indian carriers. Hard selling the fighter jet, Garcia said that the F/A-18 Super Hornet, as the premier frontline multi-role naval fighter, was one of the world's most affordable multi-role fighters. The development of the next-generation Block III capability for the Super Hornet will be game-changing for India, he added. He assured that not only would the Indian Navy be getting the most advanced platform -- Super Hornet Block III -- but the force would also benefit from naval aviation tactics and upgrades that the US Navy offers. Also Read: All systems go on aircraft carrier Vikrant; sea trials completed