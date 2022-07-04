French engine maker Safran set to open shop in India... and more

"Other than the joint venture, the two sides will also discuss several projects that are in pipelines," sources in the HAL said. As per the reports, Safran will invest $150 million in setting up the facility.

Giving a further boost to the government's ambitious 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign, a team from French engine-maker Safran would fly to India to forge a joint venture with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to set up a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility for leading-edge aviation propulsion (LEAP) commercial aircraft engines, this weekend.



The MRO facility will be set up by the company as part of its offset commitments. As per the reports, Safran will invest $150 million in setting up the facility.

At this facility, the company will also service engines from other Asian countries and Africa. It should be noted that the 36 Rafale fighter jets that the Indian Air Force acquired from France in readymade condition are equipped with Safran's M88 engines.

Besides, choppers like Dhruv and Rudra are also fitted with Safran's Indian variant of Shakti engines.

In 2019, the French engine maker had given a proposal to the DRDO to co-develop with DRDO's Gas Turbine Research Establishment a 125kn thrust engine for the fifth-generation advanced medium combat aircraft twin-engine (AMCA) fighter project.

The project was discussed between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with French Defence Minister Florence Parly during his visit to Paris in February this year.

In December 2021, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that a major French engine-making company will invest in India to make the engine in strategic partnership with an Indian company. The announcement was made when his French counterpart Florence Parly was on an India visit.

The AMCA project, which is being designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency, will be a 25-ton jet with an internal carriage of 1,500 kg of payload and a 5,500 kg external payload with 6,500 kg of internal fuel.

As per the reports, the Critical Design Review will be completed by end of this year and has been planned to roll out in 2024 with the first flight in 2025.

