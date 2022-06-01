Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    End of an era: Indian Navy to bid farewell to 2 iconic ships after 32 years of service

    The Indian Navy will decommission two of its frontline warships on Friday, marking an end to their glorious voyages of protecting the nation's maritime interests for around 32 years.

    End of an era Indian Navy to bid farewell to 2 iconic ships ins nishank ins akshay after 32 years of service snt
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 9:40 PM IST

    New Delhi: After serving the Nation for 32 years, the Indian Navy will bid farewell to its two ships INS Nishank and INS Akshay, at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on June 3. These ships have been at the forefront of safeguarding the country’s maritime interests.

    The two ships were inducted at the Poti Shipyard of the erstwhile Soviet Union and present-day Georgia in the 1990s in freezing temperatures and will retire in the tropical temperature of Mumbai. 

    According to an Indian Navy officer, the retirement of these two ships after over three decades of service will be a moment filled with emotions and nostalgia for all the ex-crew members.

    “All the seafarers bear the names of their ships as their own identity. Home to many a sea warriors, these ships will always remain the source of honour and pride,” he said.

    Also read: Navy is India's prized symbol; the hinterland should take note

    Let’s know in detail about INS Nishank and INS Akshay:

    INS Nishank is the fourth of the Veer Class Missile Corvette and has been an integral part of the Killer Squadron renowned for its heroics in the 1971 War. 

    Equipped with a potent surface-to-surface missile that can strike fear in the heart of the enemy, the ship has operated on both the eastern and western seaboard. 

    Besides, the ship is also armed with medium and short-range guns and chaff launchers.

    As per Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal, the journey of Nishank is not yet over. It has been earmarked to be showcased as a war relic at suitable historic locations.

    “Nishank will continue to motivate our future generations to be part of our glorious past and bright future, showcasing the might of the Indian Navy,” he said. 

    Nishank has a displacement of 500 tonnes, a length of 56 metres, a beam of 10 metres and a speed of 35 knots. 

    It has been manned by a crew of seven officers and 90 sailors. 

    The ship has been used to perform the roles like coastal patrol, maritime surveillance and surface warfare.

    INS Akshay 

    It is a part of the 23rd Patrol Vessel Squadron, whose primary role is Anti-Submarine warfare and coastal patrol. 

    The ship has been operating under Naval Officer-in-Charge, Maharashtra. 

    With her formidable armament of long-range torpedoes and anti-submarine rockets, the submarine hunter was perennially on patrol keeping the enemy submarines at bay.

    Akshay has a displacement of 485 tonnes, a length of 56 metres, a beam of 10.2 metres and a speed of 28 knots. 

    As per the Indian Navy, these two ships have had forward-deployed on numerous occasions during heightened security situations —- Op Talwar during the Kargil war in 1999, OP Parakram in 2001 and post-Uri attack in 2017, maintaining a strict vigil in a bid to give a befitting reply to the adversary. 

    Also read: Navy just launched one of its largest destroyers, INS Surat

    Attendees 

    The guest of honour for the event would be VAdm R K Pattnaik (Retd) and VAdm SPS Cheema (Retd), the commissioning Commanding Officer of INS Akshay and the commissioning Commanding Officer of INS Nishank, respectively, the very first men to take these war machines to sea. 

    Indian Navy chief Adm R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command VAdm AB Singh, and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command VAdm Biswajit Dasgupta will also be present during the event.

    The veterans who had served on these two ships will also be attending the decommissioning ceremony.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 9:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shaurya Chakra awarded to kin of Group Captain Varun Singh, who averted loss of LCA and protected civilians

    IAF officer, who saved lives after LCA Tejas snag mid-air, awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously

    India places 'Make in India' order for ASTRA Mk-I BVR missile

    Govt places 'Make in India' order for ASTRA Mk-I BVR missile

    Bus carrying 26 army personnel falls into Shyok river in Ladakh

    Bus carrying 26 army personnel falls into Shyok river, 7 killed

    Fallen soldier's rifle and helmet shifted from India Gate to War Memorial

    Fallen soldier's rifle and helmet shifted from India Gate to War Memorial

    Major relief for veterans, Defence ministry extends pension claim deadline

    Major relief for veterans, Defence ministry extends pension claim deadline

    Recent Stories

    Dipika Pallikal's birthday message for hubby rcb star Dinesh Karthik will melt your hearts snt

    Dipika Pallikal's birthday message for hubby Dinesh Karthik will melt your hearts

    Honour to meet PM Modi world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, other medallist manisha moun parveen hooda snt

    Honour to meet PM Modi, says world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, other medallists

    Subramaniam Badrinath explains the reason for MS Dhoni success-ayh

    Subramaniam Badrinath explains the reason for MS Dhoni's success

    Video and Pictures: Jennifer Lopez (52) looks sexy in black bikini and Versace sunglasses RBA

    Video and Pictures: Jennifer Lopez (52) looks sexy in black bikini and Versace sunglasses

    NBA national basketball association: Cleveland Cavaliers want to keep Collin Sexton; interest from 3 other teams-ayh

    NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers want to keep Collin Sexton; interest from 3 other teams

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon