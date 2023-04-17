Bathinda Military Station Firing: Gunner confesses to killing 4 soldiers who were asleep

The statement made by the Gunner while filing the initial FIR on April 12, mentioning two persons in a civil dress with an INSAS rifle and an axe was an attempt to divert the attention of investigating agencies.

The Indian Army has informed that Gunner Desai Mohan from the Artillery unit has confessed to his involvement in stealing of an INSAS rifle and killing four of his colleagues at the Bathinda Military Station. The confession came after sustained interrogation.

According to the Army, investigations indicate that the attack was apparently an outcome of animosity over personal reasons.

In a statement, the Indian Army said citing Mohan's confession that the weapon was stolen early morning on April 9 2023. He stole the weapon along with a filled magazine. He then hid the weapon.

On April 12, 2023, at around 0430 hours, while he was on sentry duty, he recovered the weapon from its hiding place, moved to the first floor, and killed all four personnel while they were asleep.

The individual then proceeded to throw the weapon into the sewage pit. The weapon and additional ammunition have been recovered from the sewage pit.

The individual is currently in police custody and further details are being ascertained. It is reiterated that there is no terror angle as speculated earlier in some media reports.

The Indian Army further said in its statement that it practices zero tolerance for such acts of indiscipline and is committed to ensuring that the guilty will get punished as per law. All possible assistance is being provided to Punjab Police and other agencies for the early conclusion of investigations.

Considering the sensitivities involved, the media is requested to avoid rumours and refrain from speculation, the Army further said.