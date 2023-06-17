Armado, India’s first Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle, rolls out (WATCH)

Mahindra's Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV) is a purpose-built, lightweight armoured vehicle specifically designed to cater to the needs of military and defence forces.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to announce that Mahindra Defence had started the deliveries of the Armado -- India’s first Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle -- designed, developed and built with "pride in India for the armed forces".

The Mahindra Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV) is a specialized light armoured vehicle designed for military and defence forces. Its modular design allows for efficient maintenance and field upgrades, enabling it to adapt to a wide range of operational roles. With ballistic protection up to B7 and STANAG Level II, the ALSV ensures enhanced safety in combat situations.

Designed to provide protected mobility, the ALSV offers front, side, and rear ballistic and blast protection at STANAG Level I for four crew members, with ample storage space for arms, ammunition, and a cargo load capacity of 400 kg. Moreover, it can be upgraded to provide enhanced ballistic protection up to STANAG Level II.

The key features of the Mahindra ALSV include a robust 3.2-litre, 215 HP multi-fuel diesel engine with a 4/6-speed automatic transmission, 4x4 capability with front and rear differential locks, a payload capacity of 1,000 kg, a self-recovery winch, and a high travel all-wheel independent suspension with a central type inflation system.

The ALSV is equipped with a self-cleaning exhaust scavenging and air filtration system, making it well-suited for extreme dusty climates and desert environments. It boasts a maximum speed of over 120 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in 12 seconds. Additionally, it offers a 30-degree gradability, reliable parking brake holding capacity at full gross vehicle weight, and a 50 km run-flat system on all five wheels, adhering to FINABEL standards.

The Mahindra ALSV is available in various variants, including a 6 to 8-seater Armored Protection Vehicle for Security, Light Armored Ambulance, Command and Control Vehicle, Light Mortar 81/82mm Vehicle, and Ammunition Carrier for Light Weapons.

