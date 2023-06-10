Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Navy's power projection in Arabian Sea with 2 aircraft carriers, 35 fighters (WATCH)

    The exercise involved seamless integration of two Aircraft Carriers INS Vikramaditya and the indigenously built INS Vikrant- along with a diverse fleet of ships, submarines and aircraft, showcasing India's technological expertise in the maritime domain.

    The Indian Navy has showcased its formidable maritime capabilities on Saturday (June 10) with a spectacular display of multi-carrier operations and the coordinated deployment of more than 35 aircraft in the Arabian Sea.

    This demonstration of naval prowess underscores India's commitment to safeguarding its national interests, maintaining regional stability, and fostering cooperative partnerships in the maritime domain, reports said.

    This also marks a significant milestone in Indian Navy's pursuit of enhancing maritime security and power-projection in the Indian Ocean, and beyond.

    INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, the two centre-pieces of the exercise, serve as 'floating sovereign airfields', providing a launch platform for a wide array of aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets, MH60R, Kamov, Sea King, Chetak and ALH helicopters.

    These mobile bases can be positioned anywhere, allowing for increased mission flexibility, timely response to emerging threats and sustained air operations to safeguard our national interests across the globe.

    In addition, they provide our friends with an assurance that the Indian Navy is capable and ready to support our 'collective' security needs in the Region.

    The successful demonstration of two-carrier battle group operations serves as a powerful testament to the pivotal role of sea-based air power in maintaining maritime superiority.

    As India continues to strengthen its security apparatus, significance of Aircraft Carriers will remain paramount in shaping the nation's defence strategy and promoting regional stability, the Indian Navy said.

