DRDO conducts high-altitude trials of Indigenous Integrated Life Support System for LCA Tejas

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted high-altitude trials of the Indigenous On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS)-based Integrated Life Support System (ILSS) for the LCA Tejas aircraft.

Published: Mar 5, 2025, 2:07 PM IST

Conducted on Tuesday by Bengaluru-based DRDO lab Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), the OBOGS-based ILSS is a cutting-edge system designed to generate and regulate breathable oxygen for pilots during flight, eliminating dependence on traditional liquid oxygen cylinder-based systems. 

The ILSS underwent rigorous testing on the LCA-Prototype Vehicle-3 aircraft of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)/ Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), meeting stringent aeromedical standards in varied flight conditions, including altitudes of up to 50,000 feet Above Mean Sea Level and high-G maneuvers.

The DRDO said that the performance evaluations covered critical aspects such as oxygen concentration, demand breathing, availability of 100 percent oxygen, aerobatic maneuvers at required altitudes for full functional testing of Anti – G Valve, Breathing Oxygen System (BOS) ON during taxying, Take off, Cruise, G turns and rejoin approach & landing. 

It further said that the system successfully met all specified parameters after the flight clearance from Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC).

Beyond OBOGS, “the ILSS integrates 10 Line Replaceable Units, including the Low-Pressure Breathing Regulator, BOS, Emergency Oxygen System, Oxygen Sensor, Anti-G valve, and other advanced components.”

The DRDO also added that it would ensure real-time oxygen generation, enhancing pilot endurance and operational effectiveness.

The system has been manufactured by L&T as a Development cum Production Partner, reflecting a significant collaboration between DRDO and Indian defence industries. 

With appropriate modifications, the system can also be adapted for use in MiG-29K and other aircraft.

