    UAE moves to 4.5-day working week; first country in the world to do so

    The new weekend would begin on Friday afternoon on January 1, 2022. As per state news agency WAM, the UAE is the first country in the world to implement a national working week that is shorter than the global five-day week.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 7, 2021, 3:25 PM IST
    The UAE said on Tuesday that it would switch to a four-and-a-half-day work week beginning next year, with the whole weekend occurring on Saturday and Sunday, to align its economy with global markets better. The oil-producing Gulf state, which serves as the region's commercial, commerce, and tourism powerhouse, is enjoying a Friday-Saturday weekend. The new weekend would begin on Friday afternoon on January 1, 2022. As per state news agency WAM, the UAE is the first country in the world to implement a national working week that is shorter than the global five-day week.

    Amid escalating economic competition with neighbouring Saudi Arabia, the UAE has made steps in the last year to make its economy more appealing to global investment and expertise.
    According to the government, the decision would guarantee seamless financial, commercial, and economic activities with nations that follow a Saturday-Sunday weekend. It would help promote deeper international business relations and prospects for thousands of UAE-based and global enterprises.

    The new working week will also put the UAE's financial industry more in line with worldwide real-time trading and communications-based transactions, such as those that power global stock exchanges, banks, and financial institutions.

    Friday is a weekly holiday in several Muslim-majority nations. According to the announcement, Friday working hours will conclude at noon, ahead of their weekly prayers. The extra weekend is part of the UAE's attempts to improve work-life balance, according to the announcement. According to WAM, government employees would have the opportunity to work from home on Fridays and schedule their work hours flexi-time.

    Also Read | Good news for expatriates; UAE announces new labour law

    Following extensive benchmarking and feasibility studies, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources suggested the new workweek, considering possible repercussions on the economy, social and familial relationships, and general wellness of individuals in the UAE.

    To recruit and retain talent and encourage new firms to set up shop, the UAE has also liberalised rules governing cohabitation before marriage, alcohol, and personal status, as well as offering longer-term visas.

