'Quiet, Under Stress': What We Know About Thailand's 14-Year-Old Shooter
A 14-year-old Thai student, described by relatives as quiet and good at studies, has been identified as shooting suspect in Nonthaburi. He killed his grandparents at home before opening fire at his school, killing five staff members and later himself
Thailand school shooting: Who was the 14-year-old suspect?
Thailand is facing a fresh shock after a 14-year-old student allegedly carried out a shooting spree that began at his home and ended at his school in Nonthaburi province.
The teenager is accused of shooting dead his grandparents before travelling to Debsirin Nonthaburi School, where he opened fire on teachers and other staff. Five school staff members were killed, according to later official accounts. The teenager then shot himself and died.
8 killed in Thailand school shooting near Bangkok
A teenage student shot dead his grandparents at home before opening fire at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, killing three students and three teachers
He later died by suicide at the scene. The firearm is believed to have been taken… pic.twitter.com/T1bYHP924Y
— Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 7, 2026
🚨🇹🇭 DEADLY SCHOOL SHOOTING IN THAILAND
A 14-year-old student opened fire at Debsirin Nonthaburi School near Bangkok
Police say he killed his grandparents before entering the school & firing 26+ rounds
At least 8 people were killed#กราดยิง#This_And_That#ข่าวด่วน#ThepSirinpic.twitter.com/WdUgckEz8i
— GlobeUpdate (@Globupdate) August 7, 2026
🚨 TRAGEDY IN THAILAND
A horrifying school shooting has left 8 people dead near Bangkok.
A teenage student allegedly shot his own grandparents at home before storming Debsirin Nonthaburi School, where he opened fire, killing three students and three teachers.
The attacker… pic.twitter.com/OqvdtGNVey
— Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) August 7, 2026
The incident happened on Friday morning, August 7, in Nonthaburi, north-west of Bangkok. The sudden gunfire sent students and teachers into panic, with children hiding inside classrooms as police rushed to the school.
A student who appeared quiet
The teenager's profile has added another disturbing layer to the tragedy.
People who knew him described him as a generally quiet boy who was doing well in his studies. His family reportedly had no knowledge of any major dispute at home or school that could explain what happened.
However, the picture emerging from the investigation is not completely clear. The prime minister said the boy appeared to have been under stress linked to school, based partly on information from a close friend. Officials have also said the attack appeared to have been planned.
That does not establish why he carried out the attack. Police have not found a clear motive or suicide note, and investigators are looking into his school life, behaviour and other possible factors.
Grandparents killed before school attack
Police say the teenager first went to his home, where he allegedly shot his grandfather and grandmother.
When officers later went to the house after learning about the school shooting, they found the door locked from inside. Police forced their way in and found both elderly victims dead from gunshot wounds.
Thailand teen used grandfather's handgun
The weapon used in the attack was reportedly a handgun legally registered to the teenager's grandfather. Police said the suspect fired at least 26 rounds and that 34 additional rounds were found at the scene.
Teacher recalls hiding with students during shooting
According to the Guardian report, English teacher Prompong Namwong, the school day had started like any other. He was teaching his class when a frightened student from another classroom suddenly rushed through the door, desperately looking for somewhere to hide.
Confused by what was happening, Namwong stepped into the corridor. He then heard other teachers shouting that there was a mass shooting.
Realising the danger, he quickly told his students to hide underneath their tables. The teacher said he then saw the teenage attacker running past his classroom.
For the next 20 to 30 minutes, Namwong and his students remained inside the classroom in fear, unsure of what would happen next.
When someone eventually knocked on the classroom door, Namwong feared the worst. However, it was police officers who had arrived to rescue them.
Only after the students were brought to safety did he learn through the school's group chat that some of his fellow teachers had been killed.
Namwong described them as good teachers and said he struggled to find words to describe the shock of losing them.
He also said he had never imagined that a shooting could happen at his own school. Now, despite the trauma, he knows he has to continue with his life, but said the incident had left him deeply shaken.
Panic at Debsirin Nonthaburi School
The teenager then went to his school and began firing.
Students heard repeated gunshots coming from another building. Some rushed into classrooms and hid while teachers tried to keep them safe. Police later entered the school and helped evacuate the children.
The attack left dozens of people injured. Thailand's health authorities initially reported 22 injured people being treated at several hospitals, with nine in critical condition. Other updates put the number of injured at more than 30 as officials continued to assess the victims.
The school had around 3,100 students and 147 teachers in the 2025 academic year, according to district authorities.
Why did the Thailand teen go on a shooting spree
That remains the biggest unanswered question.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the student appeared to have been under stress connected with school. But officials have not said that this was the definite reason for the shooting.
Investigators are now examining his behaviour, school records and other information to understand what may have led to the attack.
A 17-year-old student who knew the suspect told AFP that he believed the boy had been troubled and that some students said he had been bullied. However, these claims have not been established as the motive and should not be treated as confirmed.
Gun access raises fresh questions
The case has also renewed concern about access to firearms in Thailand.
The gun allegedly used in the attack belonged legally to the teenager's grandfather, raising questions about how the child was able to obtain it.
Thailand has one of the highest levels of civilian gun ownership in the region, and the country has faced several deadly shootings in recent years. In February, a 17-year-old allegedly stole a police firearm and opened fire at a school in southern Thailand, killing one person.
The latest attack has therefore raised concerns not only about school safety but also about young people's access to guns and the pressure they may face.
Investigators are still trying to answer the central question: how did a teenager described by people around him as quiet and good at studies reach the point where he allegedly carried out such a deadly attack?
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