The weapon used in the attack was reportedly a handgun legally registered to the teenager's grandfather. Police said the suspect fired at least 26 rounds and that 34 additional rounds were found at the scene.

Teacher recalls hiding with students during shooting

According to the Guardian report, English teacher Prompong Namwong, the school day had started like any other. He was teaching his class when a frightened student from another classroom suddenly rushed through the door, desperately looking for somewhere to hide.

Confused by what was happening, Namwong stepped into the corridor. He then heard other teachers shouting that there was a mass shooting.

Realising the danger, he quickly told his students to hide underneath their tables. The teacher said he then saw the teenage attacker running past his classroom.

For the next 20 to 30 minutes, Namwong and his students remained inside the classroom in fear, unsure of what would happen next.

When someone eventually knocked on the classroom door, Namwong feared the worst. However, it was police officers who had arrived to rescue them.

Only after the students were brought to safety did he learn through the school's group chat that some of his fellow teachers had been killed.

Namwong described them as good teachers and said he struggled to find words to describe the shock of losing them.

He also said he had never imagined that a shooting could happen at his own school. Now, despite the trauma, he knows he has to continue with his life, but said the incident had left him deeply shaken.