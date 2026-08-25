CEO Anita Siek is winning praise online for a heartwarming gesture towards her son's nanny, Lili. In a viral Instagram video, Siek surprised Lili with a business-class upgrade for their family trip to Bali, calling her an important family member.

A CEO’s gesture for her travelling nanny is winning the internet. Anita Siek took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her son’s nanny, Lili, being surprised with a business-class upgrade to Bali. “Meet Lili. She is Charlie’s nanny, best friend, and such an important family member of ours. She first looked after Charlie between 6 months to 12 months and now? She’s travelling the world with us for at least the next few months,” the lawyer-turned-CEO wrote on Instagram.

Siek gave the following explanation for her choice: “Making money is nice, but being able to share and create experiences like this and spoil the people that matter to me is pretty darn special. We are incredibly appreciative of you, Lili, for being a part of our family and for the love you offer to Charlie.”

She posted a number of photos that chronicled Lili's trip with the family. She revealed that when her child Charlie was just six months old, Lili became an au pair for the family. But the woman was soon forced to return to her native Japan.

However, she rejoined the family just as they were deciding to go on a long trip. Siek recalled, “But the universe had our back cause Lili broke up with her boyfriend (sorry bf) messaged us to ask if we may still be looking for an au pair. We said yes! But this time asked if she wanted to be a travelling au pair with us where we'd bring her wherever we go... and she said yes.”

Watch Viral Post

The CEO included a video of Lili's response to the business class upgrading in her article. Seik then said that the nanny sobbed at the surprise, despite the fact that the video shows her dancing and laughing.

Internet Reacts

An individual commented, “The cutest, most adorable flex.” Another expressed, “When you find the best Au pair/nanny, you hold onto them! And I love that the universe brought you all back together.”

A third posted, “We have a family rule when travelling with our nanny, we all fly in the same class. If we can’t do business upgrades for all, we do it for none. And if we can do it for all, we do.”