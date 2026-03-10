The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have launched fresh airstrikes targeting Hezbollah's financial assets in Lebanon. The IDF also announced the elimination of five senior IRGC Quds Force commanders in a precise strike in Beirut amid widening conflict.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have hit asset and storage facilities of Hezbollah in Lebanon in a fresh new strike. In a post on X, IDF wrote, "The IDF conducted an additional wave of airstrikes targeting assets and storage facilities of the Hezbollah affiliated Al-Quard Al-Hassan Association in Lebanon, used to finance the purchasing of weapons and terrorist salaries, as part of ongoing efforts to further degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities."

This strike is a part of attacks that the Israeli Defence Forces are carrying out to weaken Hezbollah amid the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran.

IDF Announces Elimination of Senior IRGC Commanders

Earlier, the Israeli Defence Forces shared on Monday that it has eliminated five senior commanders in the IRGC Quds Force's Lebanon Corps in a precise strike in Beirut.

In a post on X, it noted that those eliminated were Daoud Ali Zadeh, Commander of the Lebanon Corps; Majid Hassini, who was responsible for transferring funds to branches of Iran in Lebanon; Ali Reza Bi-Azar, Commander of the intelligence sector of the Lebanon Corps; and Hasan Ahmadlo, an intelligence operative in the Lebanon Corps, among others.

The IDF said that these were eliminated in the Roaring Lion Operation.

Another Senior Iranian Official Eliminated

In another post on X, the IDF said that it also eliminated Abu al-Qassem Baba'iyan, the new Head of the Military Office of the Supreme Leader and the Chief of Staff of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters."Baba'iyan was responsible for coordinating between the Iranian terror regime's various force employment organizations to execute operations and emergency operations. His elimination joins a series of eliminations of senior figures in the Iranian terror regime conducted by the IDF since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion and prior to it", the post added.

Conflict Widens Across West Asia

As conflict widens in West Asia and the Gulf region, Al Jazeera reported that a Saudi Ministry of Defence spokesperson said a ballistic missile launched towards Prince Sultan Air Base was intercepted and destroyed.

It further mentioned that the Saudi Defence Ministry said its forces had shot down two drones north of the capital city of Riyadh.

Hezbollah, IRGC Launch Retaliatory Strikes

PressTV reported on Monday that Hezbollah carried out a second retaliatory missile strike on Kiryat Shmona on Sunday.

Meanwhile, IRNA shared in a post on X in the early hours of Monday that the IRGC announced on Sunday evening the launch of the 29th wave of Operation True Promise 4 by new-generation missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force. It further mentioned that this was against the targets in "Tel Aviv, the Negev Desert, and the American terrorist airbase in the region." (ANI)