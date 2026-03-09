A US biochemist has claimed that the modern outbreak of Lyme disease in the United States may be linked to secret biological experiments conducted during the Cold War.

Dr Robert Malone, a scientist known for helping develop early mRNA vaccine technology, said he found evidence suggesting that government-backed experiments involving ticks may have played a role in the spread of tick-borne diseases.

His claims are based on his study of declassified government documents, Cold War biological weapons records and scientific research on tick-borne infections.

Malone said the documents point to a series of experiments during the 1960s where scientists released ticks into the environment to track how they spread disease.

Radioactive ticks reportedly released in Virginia

One of the most striking claims involves an experiment where more than 282,000 ticks were released in the US state of Virginia.

According to Malone’s report, the ticks were marked with a radioactive substance known as Carbon-14. This allowed scientists to track the insects using Geiger counters, which detect radiation.

The goal of the experiment was to study how ticks move through the environment and how animals such as birds could carry them across long distances.

The ticks themselves were not radioactive in a harmful way. Instead, the Carbon-14 label simply helped researchers track where the insects travelled after being released.

Malone believes the same areas where these experiments took place later saw a major rise in tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease.

Research linked to larger Cold War bioweapons programme

Malone’s report says the tick experiments may have been connected to a larger Cold War military programme called Project 112.

This programme was authorised in 1962 by US Defense Secretary Robert McNamara. It involved dozens of secret tests aimed at studying how biological agents could spread in real-world conditions.

Records suggest that the programme planned 134 different tests.

Some facilities involved in the programme were reportedly capable of breeding millions of insects each week, including mosquitoes and ticks. The aim was to understand whether insects could be used to spread diseases as weapons during wartime.

Such insect-based weapons were studied during the Cold War because they could spread illnesses quietly without using traditional bombs or missiles.

Plum Island laboratory also mentioned

Malone also pointed to research carried out at Plum Island, a government laboratory located on an island near the coast of Long Island in New York.

The Plum Island Animal Disease Center has been used since the 1950s to study infectious diseases that affect animals.

The laboratory sits not far from the Connecticut town where Lyme disease was first identified in the 1970s.

Malone suggested that open-air tick research carried out at or near Plum Island might have played a role in the spread of the disease.

However, the US Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the facility today, has repeatedly said that Lyme disease was never studied at Plum Island.

US officials previously called for investigation

Malone’s claims come after some US officials asked for a review of possible government experiments involving ticks.

In December 2025, New Jersey Representative Chris Smith introduced an amendment calling for an investigation into past government research.

The proposal asked authorities to review projects carried out between 1945 and 1972 by the US military, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The review would focus on research involving two groups of bacteria, Spirochaetales and Rickettsiales, which are known to cause tick-borne diseases.

Robert F Kennedy Jr also raised concerns

US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has also suggested that Lyme disease might have started as part of a failed bioweapons experiment.

Kennedy has previously said the disease may have been linked to research carried out in the 1970s at facilities such as Plum Island.

These suggestions have renewed debate in the United States about the origins of Lyme disease and the extent of Cold War biological research.

Claims about suppressed pathogen research

Malone’s report also says that research into another tick-borne pathogen may have been hidden from the public.

He claims the US government ignored or suppressed information about a bacterium sometimes called the “Swiss Agent.”

The bacterium, known to scientists as Rickettsia helvetica, was detected in Lyme disease patients in Europe during the 1970s.

Malone believes this pathogen may also infect ticks in the United States.

He argues that ignoring this bacterium may have made Lyme disease more difficult to diagnose and treat.