Amid travel disruptions in West Asia, Indian businessmen in the UAE, Yogesh Doshi and Dhiraj Jain, have opened their properties to provide free shelter and food for stranded Indian citizens. Doshi offered his 64-unit apartment complex in Dubai.

An Indian businessman in Dubai has opened his 64-unit apartment complex to house stranded Indian citizens amid travel problems brought on by the growing tensions in West Asia. The move comes at a time when many Indians in the UAE are having trouble getting back home because of delayed and cancelled flights.

Yogesh Doshi, Chairman of Al Mizan Group, has generously made his whole 64-apartment residential block available to Indians who are stuck in the city. The flats provide basic amenities, such as food, and are provided at no cost. Over 125 Indians, including families with children, have received temporary refuge at this difficult time thanks to the initiative, which was coordinated with the Indian People's Forum UAE and the Indian Consulate General in Dubai, according to Doshi.

Who is Yogesh Doshi?

Yogesh Doshi along with his brother Ashok Doshi opened Al Mizan Group in 1998. According to media reports, he has staggering net worth of Rs 5000 crores. Al Mizan Group is a well-known real estate firm with a wealth of knowledge in property management, broking, and development. This Dubai-based business specialised in the construction of residential structures, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and islands.

Another Businessman Opens His Farmhouse to Stranded Travellers

A shelter house in Ajman, which is only a few kilometres from Dubai, has taken in a number of stranded Indian travellers. Dhiraj Jain, a businessman in the United Arab Emirates, has transformed his spacious farmhouse into a temporary residence for people who are unable to return home right away.

For those who are left without money or a place to stay, the refuge offers free housing and meals. Additionally, Jain has set up eleven vehicles—six of which are Rolls-Royces—to bring stranded travellers to the farmhouse from hotels and other sites.