India has launched a scathing attack on Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council, condemning recent airstrikes in Afghanistan as a grave violation of international law and sovereignty.

"It is hypocritical to espouse high principles of international law and Islamic solidarity on the one hand, while mercilessly carrying out airstrikes during the holy month of Ramadan that have killed 185 innocent civilians as of 6 March 2026, around 55% of whom are women and children, and displaced over a hundred thousand, according to the UNAMA, on the other," stated Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, India's Permanent Representative to the UN. Addressing the UNSC meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Monday, Parvathaneni underlined that India strongly condemns these operations. He told the council, "India strongly condemns the airstrikes on Afghan territory, which are flagrant violations of international law, the UN Charter, and the principle of state sovereignty."

‘Trade and Transit Terrorism’

Beyond military aggression, the Indian envoy raised the alarm over the economic strangulation of the landlocked nation. He noted with "grave concern the practice of trade and transit terrorism by denial of passage for trade and cynical closure of access for a landlocked country," adding that "UN declarations on Land Locked Developing Countries (LLDCs) sound hollow in the face of such actions. The trade and transit vulnerabilities of LLDCs should not be weaponised."

Reaffirming New Delhi's stance on the nation's independence, he said, "While we condemn these acts, we reaffirm our support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Afghanistan."

Call for Global Action Against Terrorism

Parvathaneni also addressed the persistent threat of terrorism, calling for coordinated global efforts to ensure that groups such as "ISIL and Al Qaida and their affiliates, including the Lashkar e Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, and proxies of LeT such as The Resistance Front, along with those who facilitate their operations, no longer indulge in cross-border terrorism."

Shift from 'Business as Usual' Needed

Highlighting the need for a shift in global policy, the Ambassador argued that the international community must move away from a "business as usual approach" and instead "adopt nimble policy instruments that bring sustainable benefits for the Afghan people who have endured suffering for so long." He further noted that the "current UN sanctions regime related to Afghanistan must take into account the contemporary realities."

India Reaffirms Support for Afghan People

Despite the challenges, Parvathaneni highlighted the resilience of Afghan society, noting that "any visitor to Afghanistan today would see Afghan youth enthusiastically playing cricket." He remarked that the national team's performance in the "just concluded Cricket World Cup was notable," and that India is "proud to be part of their journey."

The envoy reiterated India's long-term commitment to the Afghan people through humanitarian aid and over 500 development projects. "India will always stand for the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society and will always support the people of Afghanistan," he said.