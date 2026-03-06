Human activity is heating the Earth faster than scientists have ever recorded, according to a new climate study. Researchers say the rate of global warming has increased sharply in the past decade, raising concerns about how quickly the planet may cross critical climate limits.

The study found that the speed at which the Earth is warming has almost doubled compared to earlier decades. Scientists warn that if this trend continues, the world could pass the 1.5°C warming limit set under the Paris climate agreement before 2030.

The research looked carefully at temperature records and removed the influence of natural factors such as El Niño and volcanic activity. This allowed scientists to measure more clearly the warming caused directly by human activities.