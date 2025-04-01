'100% tariffs from India': White House lists data, says 'time for reciprocity' ahead of Liberation Day (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, called out several nations for their hefty tariffs on American goods, demanding that it's "time for reciprocity" in trade practices. Leavitt highlighted how countries such as India impose crippling taxes on US exports, with particular emphasis on agricultural products.

India, she pointed out, slaps a staggering 100% tariff on American agricultural goods, making it a daunting challenge for US products to find a foothold in the market. And it’s not just India. The European Union (EU) imposes a hefty 50% tariff on American dairy products, while Japan imposes a staggering 700% on American rice. Canada, too, isn't free from scrutiny, charging near 300% on American butter and cheese.

"This makes it virtually impossible for American products to be imported to these markets and has put a lot of Americans out of business and work over the past several decades," Leavitt asserted.

"It's time for reciprocity. It's time for the president to make historic change and do what's right for the American people," she declared, signaling a shift in America's trade strategy.

Earlier in the month, President Trump echoed similar sentiments, stating that current tariffs were "temporary" and "small ones," but emphasized that a more substantial, reciprocal approach would kick off on April 2. He stressed that these upcoming tariffs would be a "big game-changer for our country."

Leavitt, however, remained tight-lipped about the specifics, leaving the President to unveil the full details on Wednesday. "I will let the President make the announcement on Wednesday, but it's certainly going to be ensured that there's reciprocity and the American people are treated fairly," she remarked.

Leavitt also took a moment to praise the "brilliant team of trade advisors" working closely with Trump on the matter. She singled out key figures like U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, White House aide Peter Navarro, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor.

