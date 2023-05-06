King Charles III, Britain's new monarch, takes oath to serve Commonwealth

Charles and Camilla got married in 2005. The late Queen backed Camilla to be Queen Consort in a Jubilee masterstroke, and the former Duchess of Cornwall has been referred to by the Palace as such since the King's accession.

King Charles III on Saturday (May 6) took his Coronation Oath at Westminster Abbey, a moment he has been prepared for his entire life, as thousands of church guests and millions of watchers around Britain and the world witnessed his crowning, the biggest ceremonial event the nation has put on in 70 years.

Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, whose "Consort" title has now been dropped, were greeted by fanfare and the Abbey's ringing bells as they arrived to the ceremony.

Westminster Abbey has been the site of every British Coronation since that of William The Conqueror in 1066 and King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, will follow in the footsteps of this grand tradition in a service themed Called to Serve.

Buckingham Palace tweeted late on the eve of the coronation, using Queen Camilla for the first time on the monarchy's official account.

Sharing footage of the floral splendour and scene set in the coronation theatre, the post read: Westminster Abbey is ready for the #Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The 75-year-old former Parker Bowles will be anointed and crowned in Westminster Abbey during a historic ceremony.

The official invitation to the day, the order of service, the Church of England's prayers and Royal Collection souvenirs all hailed Camilla as the Queen or Queen Camilla.

The wife of a king automatically becomes a queen and only a change in legislation would have prevented Camilla from being so.

Queen Camilla appeared officially for the first time on the coronation invitations, with Buckingham Palace saying the May 6 ceremony was the appropriate time to start using the title in an official capacity.