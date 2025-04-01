user
user icon

Trump to announce tariff plan on April 2, 'Liberation Day' in Rose Garden Event. What's in store for India?

US President Donald Trump will unveil a new tariff plan on April 2, which he has dubbed "Liberation Day," in his first Rose Garden press conference of his second term, CNN reported.

Trump to announce tariff plan on April 2, 'Liberation Day' in Rose Garden Event. What's in store for India? shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 9:53 AM IST

US President Donald Trump will unveil a new tariff plan on April 2, which he has dubbed "Liberation Day," in his first Rose Garden press conference of his second term, CNN reported. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Monday that the full cabinet will be present for the event, but specifics of the plan remain uncertain as Trump and his administration have floated multiple, sometimes conflicting, proposals in recent weeks.

"Wednesday, it will be Liberation Day in America, as President Trump has so proudly dubbed it," Leavitt said. "The President will be announcing a tariff plan that will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades. He's doing this in the best interest of the American worker."

Leavitt indicated that Trump may impose reciprocal tariffs, which would match other countries' tariff rates on American goods. She highlighted examples of what the administration sees as excessive foreign tariffs, including Canada's 250 per cent tariff on American dairy products. While such tariffs often result in limited trade rather than high revenue collections, Leavitt argued that they still harm US businesses.

"This makes it virtually impossible for American products to be imported into these markets, and it has put a lot of Americans out of business and out of work over the past several decades," she said. "So it's time for reciprocity, and it's time for a president to take historic change, to do what's right for the American people, and that's going to take place on Wednesday."

Also read: Donald Trump to visit Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia next month: White House

Despite the imminent announcement, the administration has not provided clear details on which tariffs will be implemented. Over the past weeks, Trump and his advisers have discussed a range of measures, including reciprocal tariffs on all countries, the delayed enforcement of 25 per cent tariffs on Mexico and Canada, and tariffs targeting lumber, copper, pharmaceuticals, and microchips, reported CNN.

While some officials have suggested that only certain countries will be affected, others, including Trump himself, have indicated that the tariffs might be more flexible. Last week, Trump stated that the tariffs would be "far more generous" than those imposed by other nations on the US However, on Air Force One Sunday, he said, "his reciprocal tariffs would be put in place on all countries as a starting point and then he'd negotiate them down if necessary."

With uncertainty surrounding the details of Trump's tariff strategy, Wednesday's announcement will mark a key moment in his economic agenda.

The administration has reiterated its commitment to addressing what it sees as unfair trade practices, and the Rose Garden press conference is expected to outline the scope of Trump's trade policy going forward. 

Also read: Will you return to space on Boeing starliner? What NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore said (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'100% tariffs from India': White House lists data, says 'time for reciprocity' ahead of Liberation Day (WATCH) shk

'100% tariffs from India': White House lists data, says 'time for reciprocity' ahead of Liberation Day (WATCH)

'Empowering, strengthening': Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore praise Donald Trump & Elon Musk for safe return shk

‘Empowering, strengthening’: Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore praise Donald Trump & Elon Musk for safe return

Will you return to space on Boeing starliner? What NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore said (WATCH) shk

Will you return to space on Boeing starliner? What NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore said (WATCH)

How India looked from space? Sunita Williams answers with a special mention of Himalayas, Gujarat (WATCH) shk

How India looked from space? Sunita Williams answers with a special mention of Himalayas, Gujarat (WATCH)

Donald Trump to visit Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia next month: White House shk

Donald Trump to visit Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia next month: White House

Recent Stories

Maharashtra woman hacks husband's WhatsApp, finds he sexually abused women, gets him arrested shk

Maharashtra woman hacks husband's WhatsApp, finds he sexually abused women, gets him arrested

Sam Altman 'happy' to bring joy to X with Ghibli effect, calls Elon Musk's platform as 'negative' gcw

Sam Altman 'happy' to bring joy to X with Ghibli effect, calls Elon Musk's platform as 'negative'

'100% tariffs from India': White House lists data, says 'time for reciprocity' ahead of Liberation Day (WATCH) shk

'100% tariffs from India': White House lists data, says 'time for reciprocity' ahead of Liberation Day (WATCH)

Vodafone Idea stock soars: Should investors buy, sell, or hold? AJR

Vodafone Idea stock soars: Should investors buy, sell, or hold?

Tesla's Pain, Lucid's Gain: Orders Surge For Saudi-Backed EV Maker Amid Elon Musk's Branding Woes, Retail Confidence Climbs

Tesla's Pain, Lucid's Gain: Orders Surge For Saudi-Backed EV Maker Amid Elon Musk's Branding Woes, Retail Confidence Climbs

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | ASHA Workers CUT HAIR in ‘Symbolic’ Protest on 50th Day of Stir, Demand Pay Hike

Kerala Pulse | ASHA Workers CUT HAIR in ‘Symbolic’ Protest on 50th Day of Stir, Demand Pay Hike

Video Icon
Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Kejriwal Said Modi to Retire in Sept 2025, Amit Shah to Become PM

Asianet News Rewind | When Kejriwal Said Modi to Retire in Sept 2025, Amit Shah to Become PM

Video Icon
Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Video Icon
Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Video Icon