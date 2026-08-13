Trrasse-Vaudreuil municipality in Quebec, Canada, adopted a resolution on June 9 recognising fundamental rights of trees, including their right to life, growth, integrity and regeneration.

In a striking move to strengthen environmental protection, Trrasse-Vaudreuil municipality in Quebec, Canada, adopted a resolution on June 9 recognising fundamental rights of trees, including their right to life, growth, integrity and regeneration. The municipality formally embraced the principles of the Universal Declaration of Tree Rights, authored and initiated by Ricardo Rey and institutionally carried by La Compagnie des Papillons Bleus, its founding organisation and official institutional steward.

The resolution outlines three central principles: Trees are living beings and a common human good; life on Earth depends on their existence; and humans have a responsibility to act with fraternity and solidarity towards them.

However, Rey stressed that the declaration should not be mistaken for granting trees legal personhood or automatic standing in courts. Instead, it establishes a wider ethical, scientific, democratic, legal, cultural and educational framework defining fundamental principles concerning Trees and the responsibilities of human societies and public institutions towards them.

‘Trees Are Living Entities’

Mayor Michel Bourdeau credited Quebec filmmaker Andre Desrochers with inspiring the municipality's decision. Desrochers' film, Des arbres et des arts, reportedly persuaded residents to look at trees differently — as living entities capable of breathing and communicating through their root systems.

Bourdeau compared trees to humans, pointing out that they breathe, live, absorb water and provide protection against several environmental threats.

Under the new resolution, the town plans to review its existing regulations and bylaws to strengthen tree protection. Where trees are inevitably removed, authorities will examine ways to ensure they are replaced.

The municipality also plans to expand its tree canopy by introducing initiatives such as offering trees to residents for planting.

Bourdeau described trees as "true green infrastructure", highlighting their role in reducing urban heat islands, improving air quality, managing water resources and safeguarding biodiversity.

Trees Seen As Climate Allies

The resolution was unanimously approved by municipal councillors and appears to have received strong support from residents. Bourdeau said he does not anticipate the move creating significant obstacles for development, particularly because the municipality has little vacant land remaining for new construction.

He believes the town is uniquely positioned to become a tree ambassador, given that it is surrounded by woodland and its residents value a rural way of life.

The community has also witnessed the growing impact of extreme weather and climate change, including three floods in recent years.

For Bourdeau, the role of trees in tackling the climate crisis is unmistakable.

"When it comes to fighting climate change, their biggest ally is the trees," he said.