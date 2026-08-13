India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, inaugurated an 'India Corner' at the Kenya School of Government's library. This new section will house books on India's history, culture, economy, and development journey for Kenyan scholars.

India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, inaugurated the India Corner at the Kenya School of Government (KSG) library on Thursday, establishing a dedicated repository focused on India's growth and heritage.

India Corner to Boost India-Kenya Partnership

The newly launched section houses an extensive collection of literature covering India's history, culture, economy, foreign policy and development journey.

The ceremony was attended by KSG Council Chairperson Justice (retd) Charles Nyachae, Director General Nura Mohamed and senior institutional officials.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Kenya stated, "High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika inaugurated the India Corner at the Library of Kenya School of Government, featuring a large number of books gifted by the High Commission on India's history, culture, economy, foreign policy and development journey."

High Commissioner @AdarshSwaika1 inaugurated the India Corner at the Library of Kenya School of Government, featuring a large number books gifted by the High Commission on India’s history, culture, economy, foreign policy and development journey. KSG Council Chairperson Hon.… pic.twitter.com/eAAmfwOCjS — India in Kenya (@IndiainKenya) August 13, 2026

The mission further noted, "KSG Council Chairperson Hon. Justice (Rtd) Charles Nyachae, Director General Prof. Nura Mohamed and senior KSG officials joined the inauguration. To mark the occasion, the High Commissioner also planted a Thika Palm tree on the KSG campus. The India Corner will serve as a resource for Kenyan civil servants and scholars to learn more about India and the growing India-Kenya partnership."

'Why India Matters for Kenya'

Following the launch, Swaika delivered a public address titled "Why India Matters for Kenya" at the institution, which was attended by over 120 representatives from various government ministries, state corporations and county administrations.

During his address, the diplomat pointed to the common historical narrative of anti-colonial resistance and aligned national development goals shared by both nations.

He emphasised that India's framework for development cooperation with Kenya remains firmly rooted in addressing Kenyan priorities and fostering local capacity.

Highlighting internal advancements, Swaika observed that a self-reliant India driven by its 'Make in India' programme continues to achieve large-scale developmental progress.

He added that the expansion of digital public infrastructure has allowed the nation to bypass traditional growth paradigms.

The High Commissioner described affordable and modern technological frameworks as highly pertinent to Kenya's needs.

He noted that expanding commercial exchanges and investments from India continue to inject capital into the Kenyan economy while creating employment opportunities.

Furthermore, he advocated for deepened bilateral engagement across capacity building, healthcare, education, agriculture, technology and maritime security.

Interactive Session on Bilateral Ties

Detailing the interaction, the Indian mission posted, "The lecture was followed by an enriching and interactive Q and A session, with participants raising insightful questions on the bilateral relationship, India's development journey and its engagement with Africa. Participants also offered valuable suggestions on new areas and practical avenues for cooperation, and on what India and Kenya can do together to further enrich and strengthen this historic partnership."

High Commissioner @AdarshSwaika1 delivered a public lecture at @KSGKenya on “Why India Matters for Kenya”, addressing over 120 participants from Government Ministries, parastatals & County Governments. 🇮🇳🇰🇪 High Commissioner made the following key points : 🔹 Shared history of… pic.twitter.com/k3uZ3aRuum — India in Kenya (@IndiainKenya) August 13, 2026

Expanding Multi-Dimensional Partnership

According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), contemporary relations between the two nations have expanded into a multi-dimensional partnership, supported by high-level diplomatic exchanges, rising trade volumes and strong civil society links.

The ministry noted that India continues to extend developmental support to Kenya through credit facilities and financial assistance. (ANI)