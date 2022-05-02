Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Epic fail! Beauty influencer trolled after she terms Lebanese cuisine as 'lesbian food'

    First Published May 2, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    Beauty influencer and dermatologist Roma Abdesselam was trolled after she mistakenly referred to Lebanese cuisine as 'lesbian food' in an unfortunate Instagram video.

    Image Credit: @therealsahd Instagram

    Beauty influencer and dermatologist Roma Abdesselam was trolled after she mistakenly referred to Lebanese cuisine as 'lesbian food' in an unfortunate Instagram video. Known by the username 'The Stay At Home Daughter or @therealsahd', the TikTok star shared a video of relishing hummus dip and tagged a local Lebanese restaurant asking them to sponsor her. 

    Image Credit: Sunnin Lebanese Cafe Instagram

    "Eating hummus at the Lebanese restaurant I told you guys about... Hummus is so good. I have never been passionate about food, the way I am about this hummus. It's just so good," she says in the video.

    Image Credit: @therealsahd Instagram

    However, in her caption, the Algerian-origin influencer wrote, "Lesbian food is soo good," mistakenly using the word 'lesbian' instead of 'Lebanese'. Celeb Spellcheck was quick to repost the embarrassing typo on Monday, and added a quirky caption that read, "Eating out".

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Followers of the Australian influencer watchdog instantly trolled Roma, including the country's first pansexual Bahelorette Brooke Blurton, who commented, 'Dead', along with laughing-crying emojis. Former Married At First Sight star Tash Herz too joked about the video and stated, "STOP THIS IS STUNNING. She's also entirely correct. Also, only lesbians talk about hummus like this."

    Image Credit: @therealsahd Instagram

    In 2020, Roma went viral after she launched a video series about her life as a 'stay-at-home daughter'. In those videos, the dermatologist was seen bragging about not having a job and yet being able to maintain a fancy and luxurious lifestyle thanks to the financial support she receives from her parents.

    Image Credit: @therealsahd Instagram

    "A stay-at-home daughter is every girl that doesn't have a job, doesn't go to school, and lives off her parents," she told Truly last year. 

    Image Credit: @therealsahd Instagram

    Roma, who boasts 620K TikTok followers and 72.8k Instagram followers, added, "I love when people say the meanest things to me. More shares, more likes. More engagement."

