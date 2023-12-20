Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Milk to Broccoli: 7 foods rich in Calcium

    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 3:58 PM IST

    A well-balanced diet is essential for overall health, and calcium plays a pivotal role in maintaining strong bones and supporting vital bodily functions. Explore these seven diverse foods, each rich in calcium, to ensure your nutritional needs are met for optimal well-being

    article_image1

    article_image2

    Pixabay

    Dairy Products (Milk, Cheese, Yogurt)- These are excellent sources of calcium, crucial for bone health. Milk is a complete package, providing protein and vitamin D, enhancing calcium absorption

    article_image3

    Pixabay

    Leafy Greens (Kale, Broccoli, Spinach)- Packed with calcium and other essential nutrients, leafy greens offer a plant-based alternative. They're low in calories and high in fiber, promoting overall health

    article_image4

    Pixabay

    Sardines and Canned Salmon- These oily fish not only supply calcium but also boast vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids. The bones in canned fish are edible, adding an extra calcium boost

    article_image5

    Pixabay

    Tofu and Fortified Plant Milks- Ideal for those following a plant-based diet, tofu and fortified plant milks, like almond or soy, provide a calcium-rich alternative. Ensure they are fortified for optimal calcium intake

    article_image6

    Pixabay

    Nuts and Seeds (Almonds, Chia Seeds)- Almonds are a nutrient-dense snack rich in calcium. Chia seeds, in addition to calcium, offer omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, supporting heart health

    article_image7

    Pixabay

    Oranges and Fortified Juices- While not as high in calcium as dairy, oranges contribute to calcium intake. Some fruit juices are also fortified with calcium and vitamin D, offering a tasty option

    article_image8

    Pixabay

    Beans and Lentils- Beans, such as white beans and black-eyed peas, are good plant-based sources of calcium. They are also rich in fiber and protein, making them a versatile and nutritious choice

