Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    World AIDS Day 2023: Know major causes, transmission, treatment and prevention of deadly disease

    World Aids Day 2023: AIDS's causes, transmission, treatment, and prevention. Also, know the difference between HIV and AIDS

    World AIDS Day 2023: Know major causes, transmission, treatment and prevention of deadly disease RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 7:45 AM IST

    HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) is a virus that affects the immune system, especially the CD4 cells (T cells) that aid in the immune system's battle against infections. HIV can cause AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) if your immune system is significantly compromised. AIDS is the late stage of HIV infection defined by the occurrence of any of the more than 20 life-threatening cancers (e.g., Kaposi Sarcoma, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma) or "opportunistic infections" (e.g., Candidiasis, Herpes Simplex Virus)--so-called because they prey on a weakened immune system.

     In conclusion, HIV is the virus that causes AIDS. Early identification and appropriate medical care can improve the prognosis of HIV patients and avoid the development of AIDS.

    Also Read: 6 reasons why almonds are bad for cough

    World AIDS Day 2023: Know major causes, transmission, treatment and prevention of deadly disease RBA

    Transmission, Treatment, and Prevention of AIDS
    According to Dr. Upasana Bhatia, Senior Consultant Physician Clinical Lead, the following AIDS information is required:

    Signs of HIV-related disease may appear within 5-10 years for those living with HIV who have not been diagnosed or are not receiving ART (antiretroviral treatment).

    The average interval between HIV transmission and an AIDS diagnosis is 10-15 years, although it can be longer. There are a very tiny number of persons who have managed to control their HIV infection without the use of ART and are referred to as "elite-controllers." This is a highly unusual occurrence, and most individuals will require ART to avoid becoming unwell. Prior to the availability of antiretroviral medication (ART), AIDS was a distinguishing aspect of the HIV epidemic.

    Also Read: Mood enhancer to immunity support: 7 benefits of eating peanuts in Winter

    World AIDS Day 2023: Know major causes, transmission, treatment and prevention of deadly disease RBA

    HIV is detected in certain physiological fluids of HIV-positive patients, including blood, sperm, vaginal fluids, rectal fluids, and breast milk. The most common way for HIV to spread is through unprotected sexual contact with an infected individual. Other means of transmission include needle sharing, obtaining infected blood products or organ transplants, and transmission from mother to child during delivery or nursing.

    A person living with HIV who is on ART and has a "undetectable" viral load will not transfer HIV to their sexual partner/s. AIDS, unlike HIV, is not spread; it is a disorder caused by untreated or severe HIV infection.

    World AIDS Day 2023: Know major causes, transmission, treatment and prevention of deadly disease RBA

    Antiretroviral treatment (ART) is a mix of drugs that inhibit the virus, enabling the immune system to heal and preventing additional harm. ART helps people living with HIV to live long and healthy lives by keeping their immune systems strong.

    HIV prevention include practising safe sex, using clean needles, and being tested on a regular basis, especially if engaged in high-risk activities. Raising HIV/AIDS awareness, eliminating stigma, and encouraging testing are all critical components of preventative initiatives.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 8:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi in Dubai to attend COP28 Summit gets rousing welcome from Indian diaspora gcw

    PM Modi in Dubai to attend COP28 Summit, gets rousing welcome from Indian diaspora

    Animal movie REVIEW: Is Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film worth the hype? Read this before buying tickets RBA

    Animal movie REVIEW: Is Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film worth the hype? Read this before buying tickets

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande- Munawar Faruqui's friendship at stake? Says, 'Don't want to third wheel' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande- Munawar Faruqui's friendship at stake? Says, 'Don't want to third wheel'  

    kerala news live 1 December 2023 Major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kollam kidnapping case: Police to take the statement of child's father again today

    Sam Bahadur REVIEW: Hit or Miss? Is Vicky Kaushal's film worth your time and money? Read this RBA

    Sam Bahadur REVIEW: Hit or Miss? Is Vicky Kaushal's film worth your time and money? Read this

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon