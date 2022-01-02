India records 27,553 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally stands at 1,525

In the last 24 hours, there has been an increase of 18,020 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload.

In a considerable spike, India on Sunday reported 27,533 fresh COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. The active cases in the country stand at 1,22,801. In the last 24 hours, there has been an increase of 18,020 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload. Meanwhile, the national Omicron tally has reached 1,525. Maharashtra had the most Omicron instances, with 460, followed by Delhi (351), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (117), and Kerala (109). Until Sunday, 560 persons who had been infected with the novel coronavirus type had recovered or been discharged.

To prepare for a likely increase in COVID-19 cases, the Centre has recommended all states and union territories begin establishing temporary hospitals and forming special teams to monitor patients in home isolation. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan noted that it is vital to re-emphasize the need of swift and speedy health facility upgrades in all states and UTs. Also Read | Mumbai Covid Surge: 10 Maharashtra ministers, 20 MLAs test positive for virus

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 2,716 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality, the most significant single-day increase since May 21 of this year. The optimism rate jumped to 3.64 per cent, the second day in a row that it has risen beyond 2%. However, Health Minister Satyendar Jain stated that Level 1 (yellow) of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) would be maintained for the time being because hospital occupancy remains low. He also stated that other limits would be considered shortly. Also Read | Registration for vaccinating 15-18 year-olds underway; India reports 22,775 Covid cases in last 24 hours