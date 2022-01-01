  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Registration for vaccinating 15-18 year-olds underway; India reports 22,775 Covid cases in last 24 hours

    Those eligible for the latest round of vaccinations can either register themselves on Co-WIN from today onwards or avail of walk-in registration when immunization begins on January 3.

    Registration for vaccinating 15-18 year-olds underway; India reports 22,775 Covid cases in last 24 hours
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 1, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Registration for the COVID-19 vaccination in the age group of 15-18 years is underway. Those with the birth year of 2007 or before are covered under this phase of vaccination. The children will be administered a dosage of Covaxin from January 3. The time interval between two doses has been kept at 28 days.

    Those eligible for the latest round of vaccinations can either register themselves on Co-WIN from today onwards or avail of walk-in registration when immunization begins on January 3. As for the vaccination itself, the Union health ministry has clarified that established protocols would continue to be followed. Vaccine receivers will need to wait for half an hour during which they would be monitored for any Adverse Event Following Immunization. 

    States and Union Territories have been advised to set up a dedicated COVID Vaccination Center for 15-18 year-olds to avoid confusion in administering the vaccines. They were further advised to ensure the orientation of vaccinators and team members for immunisation of 15-18 years age-group and the identification of dedicated session sites for vaccination for the same.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his address to the nation on December 25, 2021, announced that children in the age group of 15-18 will begin receiving a vaccine against Covid-19 from January 3, 2022, and frontline workers and those aged above 60 with comorbidities will start receiving precautionary doses from January 10.

    In the last 24 hours, India has administered 58,11,487 vaccine doses. As per provisional reports, till 7 am today, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 145.16 crores (1,45,16,24,150). In the last 24 hours, India has administered 58,11,487 vaccine doses. As per provisional reports, till 7 am today, the country's vaccination coverage crossed 145 crores (1,45,16,24,150) through 1,55,02,407 sessions.

    India also reported 22,775 new cases and a total of 8,949 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 3,42,75,312.

    Also Read: Vaccines still proven to be effective against Omicron variant: WHO chief scientist

    Also Read: South Africa says Omicron variant peak has passed

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2022, 11:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine death toll, injuries updates

    12 people killed, over 20 injured in stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

    Union health minister Mandaviya assured NEET counselling to start before Jan 5, Doctors' association confirms - ADT

    Union health minister Mandaviya assured NEET counselling to start before Jan 5, Doctors' association confirms

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government over COVID-19 vaccination mark - ADT

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government over COVID-19 vaccination mark

    GST rise by 5% on food delivery apps; Zomato, Swiggy to get dearer - ADT

    GST rise by 5% on food delivery apps; Zomato, Swiggy to get dearer

    Huge milestone: India crosses of 145 crore COVID vaccinations as Omicron cases surge-dnm

    Huge milestone: India crosses 145 crore COVID vaccinations as Omicron cases surge

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai Covid Surge: 10 Maharashtra ministers, 20 MLAs test positive for virus

    Mumbai Covid Surge: 10 Maharashtra ministers, 20 MLAs test positive for virus

    Power of pooches: Pet therapies are essential in coping with anxiety, stress and more read drb

    Power of pooches: Pet therapies are essential in coping with anxiety, stress and more; read

    Today Horoscope, January 1, 2022: Those in Aries will get help from elderly, luck is shining for Aquarius

    Today's Horoscope, January 1, 2022: Those in Aries will get help from elderly, luck is shining for Aquarius

    Stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine death toll, injuries updates

    12 people killed, over 20 injured in stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

    Happy birthday Vidya Balan: Times when actress draped sarees in out-of-the-box style SCJ

    Happy birthday Vidya Balan: Times when actress draped sarees in out-of-the-box style

    Recent Videos

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Video Icon