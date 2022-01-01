Registration for vaccinating 15-18 year-olds underway; India reports 22,775 Covid cases in last 24 hours

Those eligible for the latest round of vaccinations can either register themselves on Co-WIN from today onwards or avail of walk-in registration when immunization begins on January 3.

Registration for the COVID-19 vaccination in the age group of 15-18 years is underway. Those with the birth year of 2007 or before are covered under this phase of vaccination. The children will be administered a dosage of Covaxin from January 3. The time interval between two doses has been kept at 28 days.

Those eligible for the latest round of vaccinations can either register themselves on Co-WIN from today onwards or avail of walk-in registration when immunization begins on January 3. As for the vaccination itself, the Union health ministry has clarified that established protocols would continue to be followed. Vaccine receivers will need to wait for half an hour during which they would be monitored for any Adverse Event Following Immunization.

States and Union Territories have been advised to set up a dedicated COVID Vaccination Center for 15-18 year-olds to avoid confusion in administering the vaccines. They were further advised to ensure the orientation of vaccinators and team members for immunisation of 15-18 years age-group and the identification of dedicated session sites for vaccination for the same.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his address to the nation on December 25, 2021, announced that children in the age group of 15-18 will begin receiving a vaccine against Covid-19 from January 3, 2022, and frontline workers and those aged above 60 with comorbidities will start receiving precautionary doses from January 10.

In the last 24 hours, India has administered 58,11,487 vaccine doses. As per provisional reports, till 7 am today, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 145.16 crores (1,45,16,24,150). In the last 24 hours, India has administered 58,11,487 vaccine doses. As per provisional reports, till 7 am today, the country's vaccination coverage crossed 145 crores (1,45,16,24,150) through 1,55,02,407 sessions.

India also reported 22,775 new cases and a total of 8,949 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 3,42,75,312.

